Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market Report 2021: Volume Shipment and Revenues Generated, 2017-2027

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovative Business Models to Transform the Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an assessment of the current status and future prospects of the global commercial vehicle coatings market. It takes into account volume shipment and revenue generated from commercial vehicle coatings from 2017 to 2027.

Revenue is recorded at the manufacturer level. Coatings in this study are defined as OEM and refinish coatings used on the exterior surfaces of on-road commercial vehicles such as heavy trucks, buses and coaches, and light commercial vehicles. This study excludes the interior coatings used in commercial vehicles.

The coatings market is primarily divided into two major product groups - OEM coatings and refinish coatings - and these are further analysed based on the sub-product types (primers, e-coats, basecoats, clearcoats, and monocoats), the resin chemistries used (such as epoxy, PU, acrylic, and polyester) and the formulation technologies employed (solvent borne, waterborne, and powder).

Though the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the global commercial vehicle coatings market, a revival since 2021, with the disbursement of various vaccines developed around the world is anticipated to help bring the market to growth during the forecast period.

Manufacturers engage in product development activities based on the changing market needs and regulatory environment. By establishing long-term relationships with their customers, manufacturers try to ensure that they are equally proactive and reactive to the various requirements of this industry.

Key Issues Addressed

What stage is the market lifecycle at, and how is it expected to grow during the forecast period?

What are the growth opportunities among solvent-borne and waterborne and powder technology based products?

How is the current regional market scenario expected to shape the market for commercial vehicle coatings?

What are the key technological developments observed across major segments?

What is the competitive structure of the market like, and what direction is it expected to go to in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market

Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market - Scope of Analysis

Commercial Vehicle Coatings Segmentation

OEM Coatings Segmentation

Refinish Coatings Segmentation

Commercial Vehicle Coatings Geographic Segmentation

Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market - 2020 Snapshot

Key Growth Metrics for Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market

Forecast Assumptions - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Volume Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Other Major Factors Affecting the Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market

Timeline of Adoption of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles and its Impact on the Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market

Value Chain - OEM Coatings

Value Chain - Refinish Coatings

Revenue Share - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market

Revenue Share Analysis - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market

Competitive Environment - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - OEM Coatings

OEM Coatings - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for OEM Coatings

Growth Drivers for OEM Coatings

Growth Driver Analysis for OEM Coatings

Growth Restraints for OEM Coatings

Growth Restraint Analysis for OEM Coatings

Graphical Summary of the Drivers and Restraints

Revenue and Volume Forecast - OEM Coatings

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - OEM Coatings

Revenue Forecast by Region - OEM Coatings

Volume Forecast by Region - OEM Coatings

Volume Forecast Analysis by Regions - OEM Coatings

Revenue Forecast by Product Type - OEM Coatings

Volume Forecast by Product Type - OEM Coatings

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - OEM Coatings

Volume Forecast by Chemistry - OEM Coatings

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Technology - OEM Coatings

Volume Forecast by Technology - OEM Coatings

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Technology

Average Prices - OEM Coatings

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Refinish Coatings

Refinish Coatings - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Refinish Coatings

Growth Drivers for Refinish Coatings

Growth Driver Analysis for Refinish Coatings

Growth Restraints for Refinish Coatings

Growth Restraint Analysis for Refinish Coatings

Summary of the Drivers and Restraints

Revenue and Volume Forecast - Refinish Coatings

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Refinish Coatings

Revenue Forecast by Region - Refinish Coatings

Volume Forecast by Region - Refinish Coatings

Volume Forecast Analysis by Regions - Refinish Coatings

Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Refinish Coatings

Volume Forecast by Product Type - Refinish Coatings

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Refinish Coatings

Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Refinish Coatings

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Technology - Refinish Coatings

Volume Forecast by Technology - Refinish Coatings

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Technology

Average Prices - Refinish Coatings Market

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic Partnerships With LCV OEMs, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Strengthening Capabilities to Address Local Needs, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: Development of Customised Monocoats for Developing Economies, 2021

Growth Opportunity 4: Targeted Marketing for Refinish of Ageing and Imported Vehicles, 2021

6. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hatyss