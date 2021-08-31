Surgical Microscopes Market revenue to cross USD 2.1 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Surgical Microscopes Market by Device Type (Tabletop, On Casters, Wall Mounted, Ceiling Mounted), Application (Dentistry, Urology, Oncology, Gynecology, ENT Surgery, Neurosurgery, Ophthalmology, Spine Surgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of surgical microscopes will cross $2.1 billion by 2027.

Rising number of surgical procedures is projected to drive the market growth. Surgical procedures are essential in managing several health conditions, including obstructed labor, injuries, orthopedics, cardiovascular diseases, and malignancy among others. Surgical microscopes are increasingly used in the surgical procedures to aid the surgeons in delivering seamless surgical workflow. The growing number of surgeries is thus expected to promote the adoption of surgical microscopes. According to the Eurostat data, in 2018, over 1.1 million caesarean sections were performed in the European Union. There was significant increase in the number of laparoscopic repair of inguinal hernia and knee replacement procedures across the region, with the procedural rate doubling in some of the member states. Similar trend was observed in China in 2019, wherein the country surpassed the U.S. procedural rates with significant rise in the surgical volume. The general surgical procedures comprising of endoscopic and laparoscopic surgeries accounted for 6.5 million procedures in China. Moreover, the demand for aesthetics and cosmetic surgery is on rise.

The wall mounted segment in the surgical microscopes market was valued at more than USD 94 million in 2020. The wall mounted surgical microscope offers high stability, flexibility and the unique design aids in varying the length of the flex arm and the swing arm to position the microscope head. These microscopes are highly preferred in healthcare settings with limited space availability as they aid in space management. Wall mounted microscopes are majorly used in dental care settings. For instance, the Alpha Air 3 Dental surgical microscope offered by Seiler Instruments provides enhanced ergonomics with superior optics and the advanced Gas Piston Pantographic Arm provides high stability and better maneuverability. The inclusion of significant degree of automation along with high-end hydraulics assists the surgeons in the operating room by providing easy access with flexibility and optimum positioning.

The surgical microscopes market for plastic & reconstructive surgery segment is anticipated to reach USD 184 million by 2027 on account of the rising number of plastic & reconstructive surgical procedures across the globe. Additionally, the increasing population of elderly people coupled with rising demand for retaining beauty is a key driver for the segment growth. Technological advancement in the surgeries and rising number of obese & overweight people have also propelled the segment expansion.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment captured 35% of the surgical microscopes market share in 2020. Accessibility to a broad variety of advance treatments catering to rising patient population with the chronic condition will fuel the segment revenue. Collaborations between administrators and physicians assist these facilities to attain operational efficacy in surgical services. Growing preference for reconstructive surgery has stimulated the demand for ambulatory surgical centers owing to the safety of surgeries and rising focus on physical appearances. Moreover, high hospitalization costs have further augmented the patient visits in ambulatory surgical centers, with the number of outpatient admissions observing an upsurge.

Brazil surgical microscopes market is predicted to witness 10.8% growth rate till 2027 led by the chronic diseases burden and rising number of surgical procedures in the country. In 2018-2019, around 600,000 cancer cases were diagnosed in Brazil. As per the article published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2018, osteoarthritis was the most prevalent musculoskeletal disorder that affected around 4% of the Brazilian population. Additionally, in 2017, around 19% of the adult population in Brazil reported chronic spinal pain. As per the Scientific Electronic Library Online (Scielo), in 2017, over 5,929 kidney transplants, 2,109 liver transplants, 380 heart transplants, and 112 lung transplants were performed in the country. In Brazil, 1.2 million plastic surgeries are carried out every year.

Some of the major players operating in the surgical microscopes market include TAKAgi Seiko Co., LTD., Synaptive Medical, Seiler Instrument Inc., HAAG-STREIT Surgical GmbH, Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation), Topcon Corporation, Alcon Laboratories, Olympus Corporation and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG among others. These companies are engaged in implementing numerous strategic initiatives such as product launches, collaborations, research activities to expand their product portfolio and market presence.

