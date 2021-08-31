New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Toothpaste Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131323/?utm_source=GNW

It helps in maintaining the aesthetics and health of teeth. Oral hygiene can be maintained by using toothpaste. It aids in preventing dental plaque and food from the teeth, thus toothpaste assists in avoiding halitosis. Active ingredients in toothpaste such as fluoride helps in preventing tooth decay or dental caries and gum-related disease. Toothpaste is commonly made up of salt and sodium bicarbonate (baking soda). That is why, swallowing a large amount of toothpaste can be toxic for the body.



Dental care plays a crucial role in maintaining oral hygiene effectively. The first step for maintaining good oral health is to keep the teeth clean. And for this, toothpaste is indispensable. People must choose a reliable toothpaste brand for effective cleaning of teeth, keeping them white, and cavity-free. Ideally, dentists advise brushing teeth two times in a day in order to prevent dental problems. There are various brands of quality toothpaste that are available in the market. Some toothpaste is also available in either gel and powder forms. People can choose from these brands and products as per their choice. The price of the toothpaste may not be a matter of concern as there are a wide variety of good quality toothpaste options are available in the market.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has limited impact on the global toothpaste market. As the toothpaste comes under essential goods and services, and thus, the demand remained more or less the same during the pandemic. The cross-border movement of these products was allowed with limited or no restriction. Therefore, the demand for toothpaste remained the same during the entire year of the pandemic. However, the inclination of the consumers towards brands providing offers on additional purchases has been increased. The products with high volume and lower prices are high in demand.



The COVID-19 pandemic has echoed how important it is to maintain good hygienic practices, mainly oral hygiene. Toothpaste is an essential item in maintaining dental health. The market for toothpaste is likely to grow and get accelerated amid the present pandemic because of the increasing seriousness about oral hygiene gets heightened among consumers.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Conventional Toothpaste, Whitening & Sensitivity Toothpaste and Herbal Toothpaste. The conventional segment obtained the maximum revenue share of the market of toothpaste among product types. It procured the highest market share in 2020 and likely to retain its dominance in the toothpaste market in the forecast period. These toothpastes are likely to resolve major oral issues like cavity, decay, fresh breath, dental plaque, and bacterial growth. These are common oral hygiene issues among consumers.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hypermarket/ Supermarket, Retail Stores, Pharmacy and Online Stores. Among distribution channels, the hypermarket/supermarket segment dominated the market in 2020. It acquired the highest market share. This is attributed to increasing preferences of the people to purchase household from hypermarkets or supermarkets. Furthermore, these stores have a separate shelf for different products, so finding and buying the products become easier.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Adults and Kids. increasing product launches for the kids segment in recent years is expected to drive the demand for this segment in the coming years. The kids’ segment is expected to become the most lucrative toothpaste market growth segment in the forecast period.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific garnered the highest market share in 2020. It is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, due to its high population density comprising 60% global population, the region is leading in largest consumer goods market.



The increasing usage of toothpaste among people with all income groups is contributing to the growth of this segment. The manufacturers are focused to launch innovative products related to toothpaste and thus, demand toothpaste is likely to increase in the forecast period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Procter and Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Alticor Inc. (Amway Corporation), The Colgate Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Church and Dwight Co., Inc., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Lion Corporation, Sunstar Suisse S.A., and Science Arts Co. Pte. Ltd.



May-2021: GSK Consumer Healthcare came into partnership with two global packaging suppliers, Albéa and EPL Global. This partnership aims to introduce fully recyclable toothpaste tubes over its specialist & science-based oral health brands that include Parodontax, Sensodyne, and Aquafresh.



Mar-2021: Colgate-Palmolive released the first-ever ayurvedic toothpaste especially aiming at people with diabetes. The special formula of this toothpaste kills anaerobic bacteria in the mouth that is the main cause of several oral health problems for diabetics.



Feb-2020: Church & Dwight released New Essentials Toothpaste to Dental Professionals. This product offers all the advantages of 100% natural baking soda and consists of fluoride for caries prevention & naturally sourced calcium for the repair of the enamel surface.



Jan-2020: Colgate-Palmolive Company signed an agreement to acquire Hello Products, the fastest-growing, premium oral care brand in the United States. Hello is a perfect support to the Colgate & Toms of Maine brands and complementing its continued growth and success.



Aug-2019: Crest, a Procter & gamble brand introduced Crest Gum and Sensitivity, the latest innovation in the company’s line of gum health-focused toothpaste. This toothpaste offers clinically healthier gums and quick relief from sensitivity.



Apr-2019: Unilever came into an agreement to acquire the Fluocaril and Parogencyl oral care brands from P&G. This acquisition aimed to provide Unilever a leading position in oral care in the French pharmacy channel and also strong positions in Spain.



Jan-2019: Amway India launched Glister Herbals toothpaste, an extension to its flagship Glister range. The toothpaste contains 11 ingredients like clove, spearmint, and ginger, and also biodegradable microbeads of essential oils containing clove & tea tree to make sure about the maximum efficacy of the constituents.



Jan-2018: Amway India unveiled Glister Kids toothpaste. This launch has captured children’s interest in oral hygiene that it is easy to include the good habit of brushing.



