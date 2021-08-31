New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Component, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131079/?utm_source=GNW



Global optical genome mapping market is projected to accomplish exemplary growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026 with an impressive CAGR.The market growth can be attributed to the increasing advancements in medicine to find effective and efficient treatments for various evolving chronic diseases.



The optical genome mapping method is highly accurate procedure and is quite affordable; these advantages are sufficiently supporting the growth of the global optical genome mapping market in the next five years.Moreover, increasing biotechnological studies and research is supporting the growth of the market.



Enhanced microbiological methods for new drug development and treatment procedure is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the global optical genome mapping market in the subsequent five years.Small structural variations in the bacterial, protists genome for the drug development procedure is major utilization of the optical genome mapping.



Rapidly increasing bio-pharmaceutical advances for the drug manipulation and advancement for the various disease treatment is also aiding the growth of the global optical genome mapping market.

Optical genome mapping is a biotechnical procedure of constructing ordered, genome-wide, high-resolution restriction maps from single, stained molecules of DNA, called optical maps.The complete procedure involves a complex process of DNA barcoding, template nicking, gap formation, fluorochrome incorporation, imaging, and photo bleaching along with repeated cycle of fluorochrome incorporation and photo bleaching.



The process is less time consuming and is less costly as compared to similar usability biotechnological processes.

The global optical genome mapping market segmentation is based on component, application, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on component, the market is further divided between instruments and consumables.



Optical genome mapping plays major part in drug development procedures thus, consumable component can be expected to hold the largest revenue shares of the market segment and assert its dominance over the segment in the upcoming five years.Diagnostic prenatal testing for the detection and prevention of genetic disorders optical genome mapping is a novel method is able to detect all classes of structural variations (SVs), including copy number variations (CNVs) and thus provide better testing instruments and testing kits.



The market is expected to support significant growth in the upcoming five years.For example, Irys Instrument reveals genome structure by performing low-cost next-generation mapping at single-molecule resolution.



Irys provides the long-range genomic information required for high-quality de novo assembly and high-resolution discovery of structural variations. These next-generation mapping tools along with next-generation sequencing, can be used especially for building reference genomes.

Holding the major shares of the global optical genome mapping market are OpGen, Inc., Bionano Genomics, Inc., Nabsys Inc, Nucleome Informatics Pvt Ltd, France Génomique, among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through optical genome mapping. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



