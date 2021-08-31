New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Projection Mapping Market By Throw Distance, By Dimension, By Brightness, By Offering, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131322/?utm_source=GNW

The objects or areas that are utilized for projection mapping can include small indoor objects to areas like big theatrical stages or industrial landscapes or buildings. The projection mapping market is constantly rising owing to the massive utilization of technology in an application like advertising and film. Projection mapping can be performed in 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D and can be installed in various areas.



The growing developments in the Projection Mapping Market have resulted in various factors that are boosting the market like higher customer satisfaction and a surge in the adoption of the technology in several industries. Aspects like the absence of awareness about the projection mapping, the cost of the technology which is needed to perform the projection mapping, and scarcity of personnel that holds expertise regarding the appropriate operation of the projection mapping technology is acting as a barrier to the growth of the market.



Some of the major aspects which are crucial for choosing the projector appropriate for the application are the size of the venue, throw distance, and the ambient lighting at the venue. The light processing elements in a projector comprises a projector lamp that identifies the brightness provided and the color wheel which controls the color output. Technically, more brightness can be generated with the help of a higher wattage lamp.



While choosing a projector, brightness is considered as a major & crucial specification. It is displayed in lumens or ANSI lumens. Lumens estimate the strength of the light source in the projectors. Projectors for auditoriums or large venues start at 7,000 lumens; however, if the venue is extremely big or brightly lit, projectors with 25,000 lumens or higher might be required. Some of the industry professionals have noted that for big screens or canvases, projectors approximately 75,000 lumens are the most suitable as implementing one projector is quite easy to install and align many according to the requirements, decreasing the possibilities of failure.



Owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, stringent lockdown and stay-at-home norms have been imposed in the majority of the countries around the world, and several events that consist of huge crowd gathering had been revoked or deferred till the situation gets better. The projection mapping market has observed a slight drop in the first three-quarters of FY 20-21 and several leading players of the projection mapping market like Barco (Belgium), Panasonic (Japan), and Epson (Japan) have witnessed a decline in their activities during this period. Though, the market has also experienced a gradual recovery in the last quarter of FY 20-21. The projection mapping market is experiencing lucrative growth possibilities for indoor applications and smaller events and technologies like spatial augmented reality and projected AR is being highly utilized to streamline projection mapping while following social distancing. The projection mapping market would witness recovery in 2021 owing to the gradual increment in the number of medical events and sporting events around the globe and a surge in advertising expenses around the globe.



Based on Throw Distance, the market is segmented into Standard Throw and Short Throw. The Standard Throw market dominated the Global Projection Mapping Market by Throw Distance 2020, growing at a CAGR of 19.1 % during the forecast period. The Short Throw market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23% during (2021 - 2027).



Based on Dimension, the market is segmented into 2D, 3D and 4D. The 2D market dominated the Global Projection Mapping Market by Dimension 2020, growing at a CAGR of 19.4 % during the forecast period. The 3D market is experiencing a CAGR of 20.6% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The 4D market would showcase highest CAGR of 26.6% during (2021 - 2027).



Based on Brightness, the market is segmented into 10,000-30,000 Lumens, 3,500-10,000 Lumens and Above 30,000 Lumens. The projection mapping market for projectors with brightness above 30,000 lumens is expected to witness the maximum growth rate throughout the forecast years.



Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software. The projection mapping software market would witness the maximum growth rate throughout the forecast period. Projection mapping is commonly utilized in big venue applications with a high amount of crowd gatherings like media events and entertainment. Though, small and medium-sized venue applications are highly adopting projection mapping in the last few years.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Media Events, Entertainment, Venue Openings & Product Launches, Retail, and Others. Media events obtained the maximum revenue share of the global projection mapping market in 2020 and would showcase a similar trend even during the forecast period. The market of projection mapping would witness bright growth prospects due to the growing number of media events and sporting events around the globe. Projection mapping is being highly utilized in the launch event and half-time shows of large sporting events and at venues such as auditoriums and places with huge crowd gatherings to improve the visual experience and simplify high audience engagement.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America garnered the highest revenue share of the global projection mapping market. The increasing number of media events, the existence of leading companies that make or develop the devices and software required for projection mapping, and the existence of several technologically developed nations that are adopting projection mapping for various applications are acting as catalysts for the growth of the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are product launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Delta Electronics, Inc. are the forerunners in the Projection Mapping Market. Companies such as Ushio, Inc., Qisda Corporation, and Barco NV are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Panasonic Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, NEC Corporation, Delta Electronics, Inc. (Vivitek), Coretronic Corporation (Optoma Corporation), Digital Projection Limited, Qisda Corporation (BenQ), Barco NV, Ushio, Inc., and ViewSonic Corporation.



Jan-2021: BenQ came into a partnership with Meeting Room 365 software. Under this partnership, BenQ aims to implement Meeting Room 365 software into its CP Series of DuoBoard interactive displays & CS Series of corporate displays. By supporting BenQ’s dedication to fulfilling the requirements of enterprise & SMB users, Meeting Room 365 offers convenient scheduling & productivity portfolio integration on BenQ corporate large-format displays.



Dec-2020: Barco entered into an agreement with Collins Aerospace, the world’s largest supplier of aerospace and defense products. In this agreement, Collins Aerospace selected Barco FS40-4K MKII projectors for a prestigious and international advanced jet trainer program owing to its optimal resolution, superior value acquisition, and reduced life-cycle cost to the program.



May-2021: NEC Display Solutions unveiled the latest addition to its suite of modular laser cinema projectors with the launch of NEC NC2443ML. This model utilizes RB laser technology, offering crisp, more speckle-free images with natural, life-like colors, and is added to the new ML Series.



Apr-2021: Panasonic introduced a solution for real-time tracking in projection mapping focused on the entertainment and production sectors. This solution aims to project images in real-time, with pinpoint precision, on fast-moving objects utilizing a Real-Time Tracking Software Development Kit for the Panasonic PT-RQ35K projector.



Mar-2021: Epson unveiled seven latest compact & lightweight 3LCD laser projectors varied from 6,000 to 10,000 lumens2 that would be added to its portfolio. These new models are part of Epson’s Pro Series interchangeable lens projectors, coupled effortlessly with Epson’s prevailing lens family to provide bright, true-to-life images for higher education, corporate, visitor attractions, and signage applications.



Mar-2021: Barco introduced the F400-HR, the world’s first truly native 4K single-chip DLP projector. The projector attains the needed resolution without the need for pixel stuffing.



Feb-2021: Optoma introduced the ZU720TST, the world’s first short-throw, 7,000 lumens, fixed lens, WUXGA laser projector. This projector provides the key features and advantages that include color precision, high brightness, and quiet operation, along with providing a short-throw substitute, which makes it a perfect solution for a range of end-user scenarios & professional environments.



Jan-2021: Christie Digital Systems introduced Pandora’s Box V8 software license for real-time video processing & show control. The agreement allows customers to access only the functions of Pandora’s Box’s software portfolio for improved media processing.



Dec-2020: Panasonic launched PT-RZ16K, a 3-chip DLP projector, which offers a brightness of 16,000 lumens & WUXGA resolution. The projector is also suitable for the geometry manager software, which renders superior projection quality that can be utilized for almost any venue.



Sep-2020: Christie launched the Christie Mirage SST RGB pure laser projector with a 50,000-lumen light source. With the similar small & flexible form aspect of the original 35,000 lumen Mirage SST, the latest 50,000 lumen model boosts the brightness for spectacular visual experiences.



Aug-2020: NEC Display Solutions of America expanded its capabilities, features, and availability of the ProAssist projector software solution. ProAssist can now provide projection perfection to the NEC NP-PA803UL / NP-PA703UL (Firmware version 1.12 or later), NP-PA804UL / NP-PA1004UL, NP-PX803UL (Firmware version 1.11 or later), NP-PX1004UL (Firmware version 1.07 or later), and the NP-PX1005QL / NP-PH2601QL / NP-PH3501QL.



Aug-020: Vivitek unveiled the DU4371Z-ST short-throw laser projector. This projector spec’d at 5,100 lumens at WUXGA resolution that utilizes DLP DarkChip3 & BrilliantColor technologies. The DU4371Z-ST utilizes a laser light source, thus it can be utilized in 360-degree positioning applications and combines a 0.5 short-throw lens from two meters that can project an image of 185 inches.



Jul-2020: Epson released the latest version of Epson Projector Professional Tool (EPPT), a free software utility. This launch helps customers to set up various Epson networked projectors in a big space. Version 1.3 offers support for macOS for the first time, along with Windows. This software provides simple & easy access to the strong projection features based on the Epson Pro L-Series laser projectors that include auto color calibration, edge blending, geometric correction, and screen matching.



Jun-2020: Christie unveiled two latest free software solutions: Christie Mystique Lite and Christie Conductor. Christie Mystique refers to a camera-based alignment & recalibration solution for providing support to Christie projectors, which can rapidly align, install, calibrate, and maintain multi-projection systems.



Jun-2020: NEC Display Solutions of America introduced their new, cutting-edge P506QL projector. This projector joined the company’s P Series and offers an improved, high-quality viewing experience by integrating Native 4K UHD resolution with 5,000 lumens of brightness.



