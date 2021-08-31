New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genetic Genealogy Market, By Test Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131078/?utm_source=GNW



The global genetic genealogy market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period.The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is considered as the major driver in the forecast period.



The ongoing development of pharmacogenomics which is defined as the study of genetics and the effects of medication on the human body is on the rise to cater to the needs of the population across the globe.The surge in awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of preventive healthcare is contributing to fuel the genetic genealogy market demand in the next five years.



High-end investment by the leading authorities for research and development activities to upgrade the existing infrastructure is a significant factor accelerating the genetic genealogy market growth.Genetic genealogy improves the quality of healthcare services provided to the patients which can create lucrative opportunities for market growth as quality healthcare services are in high demand.



With the help of genetic genealogy, healthcare facilities can provide personalized treatment to their patients to keep up with the standard quality parameters in providing effective treatment and other services. Major players are adopting the studies of genetic genealogy to formulate effective products according to the patient’s needs.



The global genetic genealogy market is segmented into test type, application, end user, regional distribution, and company.Based on regional analysis, the North America region is expected to dominate the market for the forecast period, 2022-2206.



The presence of major market players in the region along with well-developed healthcare infrastructure is the main factor responsible for high market growth.Strong economic growth and high-end investments by the major players are leading to a surge in market growth.



High awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of quality treatment along with the presence of favorable reimbursement policies to avail healthcare services is contributing to the rise in the market growth.

The major players operating in the global genetic genealogy market are 23AndMe, AncestryDNA, MyHeritage, Sequencing.com, FTDNA (Family Tree DNA, GEDmatch, DNASolves, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global genetic genealogy market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global genetic genealogy market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global genetic genealogy market based on test type, application, end user, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global genetic genealogy market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global genetic genealogy market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global genetic genealogy market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global genetic genealogy market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global genetic genealogy market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service provider across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service provider who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service provider, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global genetic genealogy market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Genetic genealogy service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to genetic genealogy market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service provider, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global genetic genealogy market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Genetic Genealogy Market, By Test Type:

o DNA Profiling

o DNA Testing

• Global Genetic Genealogy Market, By Application:

o Direct Maternal Lineages

o Direct Paternal Lineages

o Ancestral Origins

o Law Enforcement

o Others

• Global Genetic Genealogy Market, By End User:

o Direct-to-Consumer Testing Companies

o Research Institutes & Academic Organizations

o Others

• Global Genetic Genealogy Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global genetic genealogy market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

