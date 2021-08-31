Global Workforce IAM Markets Report 2021 - Advanced Technologies to Enhance Workplace IAM Outcomes

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Workforce IAM - Disruptive Technologies and Unified Access Solutions Enable Robust Security Postures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report defines Workforce IAM as a framework that controls and manages employee identities and access as well as policies across IT infrastructures, to protect enterprises from unauthorized and potentially harmful security breaches. IAM solutions include, but are not limited to, single sign-on (SSO), multifactor authentication (MFA), lifecycle management (provisioning, de-provisioning), password management, and compliance management.

In a business environment where cybersecurity continues to be one of the highest priorities for all enterprises, the challenges are accentuated by constant changes in regulations, rules, new threats, and the lack of resources. IAM is no different, as enterprises struggle to maintain a robust security profile, despite high complexity, siloes, multiple stakeholders, and lack of compatibility among different systems.

The IAM decisions that CISO's face today include, but are not limited to, the integration of next-generation solutions and technology into existing (and legacy) infrastructure, optimizing business processes, and orchestrating a strong IAM policy and strategy that aligns seamlessly with the increasing complexity of IAM.

In addition to delving deeper into IAM solutions and products, key industry participants, vertical, regional, and technology trends, the research explores strategic imperatives, growth environment, and growth opportunities. The research highlights the latest offerings, innovations, growth plans, and strategies of the vendors.

Some of the key growth opportunities in the workforce IAM market are driven by the growing demand for consolidation and simplification of IAM. Similarly, other opportunities have emerged as a result of emerging technologies, such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Providers are looking to augment their solutions with new business models, capabilities, and educating clients about best practices to enhance outcomes.

COVID-19 challenged the status quo in digital transformation, workplaces, and employee access. As enterprises cope with business continuity challenges, workforce IAM is poised for significant growth and will continue to be an important strategic imperative.

Growth Opportunity Universe, Workplace IAM

Advanced Technologies to Enhance Workplace IAM Outcomes, 2021

IDaaS will Increase Workplace IAM Adoption, 2021

Zero Trust Model across IAM, 2021

Multifactor and Passwordless for Robust Authentication, 2021

Unified Access Solutions to Ensure Adequate Security, 2021





Research Scope

The top three strategic imperative affecting industry growth

Workforce IAM market key growth metrics

Workforce IAM market growth opportunities

Technology trends in the market

Numerous examples are used to illustrate the various workforce IAM solutions offered by vendors and their impact.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the top three strategic imperatives?

What are the key driver and challenges affecting the market growth?

What are the key market and vertical trends?

What are the growth opportunities that providers can take advantage of?

