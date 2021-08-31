New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HPV Testing and Pap Test Market By Type, By Application, By Product, By End Use, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131317/?utm_source=GNW

It is suggested that a woman should undergo a Pap test every 3 years starting from the age of 21. Also, it is further recommended that women between the ages of 30 to 65 should undergo Pap and HPV every after 5 years or a Pap test in 3 years. Women having some risk factors may require more often screening or to keep on screening themselves even after the age of 65 years.



Some of the determinants that boost the demand & growth of HPV testing and Pap test are constant technological developments, a rising number of cervical cancer screening programs, and growing cases of cervical cancer. On the other hand, the global COVID-19 crisis and the imposition of various lockdown norms and restrictions to keep people in their homes have substantially decreased routine cancer screenings.



COVID-19 Impact



Interruptions in cancer screening services have been observed in a majority of settings as a result of the global coronavirus crisis. Guidelines for cancer screening activities are generally created after systematic and careful consideration of the optimally available evidence to provide high-quality care and to cut down variability in clinical practice. Though, the beginning of the COVId-19 pandemic needed an instant response at a time when the duration of the pandemic could not be predicted and the nature of the virus was still majorly unidentified. In the majority of settings, the consequence of this situation was a time-restricted deferment of services. These disturbances are anticipated to cause highly advanced cancer diagnoses and deaths in the next few years.



Screening services have now restarted to some extent in most of the countries; though, subsequent the deadly COVId-19 outbreak continues to create disruption in healthcare provisions. In spite of the approval of different secure and extremely effective COVID-19 vaccines, supply constraints have deferred their roll-out. Hence, the present disruptions to health care, in general, are expected to remain the same for some time. Therefore, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the HPV testing and Pap test market.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Pap Test and HPV Testing. The Pap test segment procured the maximum revenue share of the global HPV testing and Pap test in 2020. This is credited to its large-scale implementation in various screening programs. In addition to it, the segment would witness a boost with the increasing number of initiatives to raise awareness regarding Pap tests.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cervical Cancer Screening, and Vaginal Cancer Screening. In 2020, the cervical cancer screening segment appeared as the leading segment in the HPV testing and Pap test market by obtaining the highest revenue share. The segment would exhibit a promising CAGR during the forecast period. This growth and massive revenue share are credited to the increasing rates of cervical cancer in comparison to vaginal cancer.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Consumables, Instruments, and Services. The consumables segment acquired the highest revenue share of the HPV testing and Pap test market, thereby became a dominant segment in 2020. This is credited to its high and constant utilization in HPV and cervical screenings. Besides, the growth of the segment would be accelerated by the constant development activities by leading players in the market and the launch of unique consumables, like assays & kits, for high accuracy of diagnosis in HPV and Pap test.



End Use Outlook



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories and Other End Users. The hospitals and clinics segment obtained the maximum revenue share of the HPV testing and Pap test market and thus, became the leading segment in 2020. This is credited to the fact that they act as primary care settings for diagnosis and treatment of all diseases, such as HPV infections and cervical cancer. In addition to it, the requirement for hospitals and clinics with superior diagnostic services has been boosted by a surge in healthcare spending around the globe and constant modification in the healthcare industry.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region in the global HPV testing and Pap test market by acquiring the maximum revenue share of it. The region would exhibit a similar trend even during the forecast period. Some of the catalysts for the growth of the regional market are increasing awareness regarding the early diagnosis of cervical cancer, well-planned screening guidelines, and supportive healthcare reimbursement policies.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hologic, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Incorporated, Seegene, Inc., Arbor Vita Corporation, Femasys, Inc., and Qiagen N.V.



Strategies deployed in HPV Testing and Pap Test Market



Nov-2020: Hologic got CE mark in Europe for its Genius Digital Diagnostics System. It is the first digital cytology platform that integrates a new artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm with advanced digital imaging for helping cytotechnologists and pathologists identify pre-cancerous lesions and cancer cells in women.



Sep-2020: BD submitted the pre-market approval (PMA) supplement to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is used for the ThinPrep Pap Test PreservCyt Solution vial as an approved sample type for its BD Onclarity HPV Assay. The PMA supplement aims to expand the sample claims, which can be used with the BD SurePath vial for the detection of human papillomavirus (HPV) using the BD Onclarity HPV Assay.



Apr-2020: Roche received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for cobas HPV test. This test is used on the fully automated, high-throughput cobas 6800/8800 Systems. The test recognizes the women at risk for cervical cancer by detecting the presence of high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA in cervical samples.



Mar-2020: Roche got US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of CINtec PLUS Cytology. It is a first biomarker-based triage test for women whose primary cervical cancer screening results are positive for the human papillomavirus (HPV) using the cobas 4800 HPV Test.



Apr-2018: Hologic announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided the premarket approval (PMA) for the ThinPrep Integrated Imager. This imager aims to make automated imaging of Pap tests more broadly available to laboratories and cytologists in the United States.



Feb-2018: BD got pre-market approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the BD Onclarity HPV assay. This test discovers 14 types of high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) from specimens collected for cervical cancer screening ("Pap test") in the BD SurePath liquid based cytology vial.



Apr-2017: Roche announced the launch of the Cobas HPV assay. This assay is used on the Cobas 6800 and Cobas 8800 systems for the screening of cervical cancer in countries accepting the CE mark.



