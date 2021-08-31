New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Light Therapy Lamps Market, By Type, By Light Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131071/?utm_source=GNW



Global light therapy lamps market is projected to achieve rapid growth in the forecast period between 2022 and 2026.The market growth can be attributed to the rising instances of mental disorders and skin problems.



Light therapy involves daily exposures that are often scheduled for a time slot to the intense levels of artificial lights to regulate mental problems.Regulation of seasonal mood swings, to improve sleeping patterns, and infuse a general sense of well being the process of light therapy is beneficial and the surging demands for the same is driving the growth of the global light therapy lamps market in the upcoming five years.



Moreover, rising incidences of skin related disorders and growing awareness about personal care is further substantiating the growth of the global light therapy lamps market in the next five years.Also, rising cases of psoriasis, vitiligo and eczema is also supporting the growth of the market.



The advancement in the medical healthcare system has increased the demand for non-invasive treatments along with increased awareness about light therapy as a treatment for them is driving the growth of the global light therapy lamps market in the next five years. Technological advancements and consistent research are aiding the growth of the global light therapy lamps market coupled with rising inclination towards light therapy. As, the market sees growing number of market players and thus the increased launch of various products, the market is expected to grow exponentially in the future five years of forecast until 2026.

The global light therapy lamps market segmentation is based on type, light type, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.Based on type, the market is further bifurcated into floor lamp, table/desk lamp, and others.



Floor lamps are anticipated to dominate the market segment with its highest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years on the account of increasing demands for the light therapy by the population.Growing concerns for the mental health and rising demands due to various depression therapies is substantiating the growth of the floor lamps in the next five years.



According to the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately more than 51 million people were living with mental illness in the U.S. in 2019. Floor lamps as the light therapy product helps in seasonal affective disorder (SAD) by potentially improving the serotonin levels. Also, increasing cases of sleeping disorders are creating demand for various light therapy products. Table/ desk lamps are expected to register maximum growing CAGR rate on the account of rising awareness among the population and their inclination toward light therapy to combat seasonal mood swings, irregular sleeping patterns, etc.

Holding the major shares of the global light therapy lamps market are Verilux, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Beurer GmbH, Fairdeals Lites P Ltd (murphy’ LED Lights), Nature Bright, Outside In (Cambridge) Ltd (Lumie), Aura, Sphere Gadget Technologies, Carex Health Brands, Inc., Thrasio company (Circadian Optics), among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through light therapy lamps. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global light therapy lamps market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global light therapy lamps market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global light therapy lamps market based on type, light type, end user, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global light therapy lamps market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global light therapy lamps market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global light therapy lamps market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global light therapy lamps market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global light therapy lamps market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global light therapy lamps market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to light therapy lamps

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global light therapy lamps market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Light Therapy Lamps Market, By Type:

o Floor Lamp

o Table/Desk Lamp

o Others

• Global Light Therapy Lamps Market, By Light Type:

o White Light

o Blue Light

o Red Light

o Others

• Global Light Therapy Lamps Market, By End User:

o Dermatology Clinics

o Home Care

o Others

• Global Light Therapy Lamps Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket & Hypermarkets

o Electronic Stores

o Online

o Others

• Global Light Therapy Lamps Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global light therapy lamps market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131071/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________