New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embedded Multimedia Card Market By Density, By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131315/?utm_source=GNW

It comprises both a flash memory controller and flash memory. It streamlines the application interface design and releases the host processor from low-level flash memory management. Embedded multimedia card (eMMC) is promptly being adopted for various embedded applications like robotics, single board computers (SBC), medical devices, networking and building control devices, and automotive. It is due to its compact size, low power consumption, and various improved features. In the world of digitalization, there is rapid penetration of the internet of things (IoT), thus it is expected that the eMMC is also finding its way for many new applications.



The small footprint of eMMC, even smaller than a conventional postage stamp makes it ideal for many electronic gadgets. It is used in smartphones, smart TVs, small laptops, wearable technology, and smart home appliances. As storage is soldered directly onto the device’s motherboard so, the word “embedded” is added to its name. This is the reason why it is neither removable nor displaced from its place. eMMC storage comprises NAND flash, a technology that finds high applications in SD cards, USB drives, and solid-state drives but it is packaged differently.



Apart from its application in consumer products, eMMC is rapidly used in many other embedded applications like medical devices, automotive, Single Board Computers (SBC), robotics, networking, and building control devices. There are many advantageous features in eMMC such as its compact size, low power consumption, and enhanced features. The eMMC is finding its way to other applications with the massive growth of the IoT market.



Covid 19 Impact



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has a significant impact on the size of the global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the manufacturing industry and thus, affected the global economy. Most of the electronic components and semiconductor devices are imported from China. With the short-term shutdown of manufacturing units, the expenses of semiconductor components have amplified by 2-3%, due to a shortage of supplies. Furthermore, reductions in numerous capital budgets and delays in planned projects in several end-use industries have hampered the global market of embedded multimedia cards (eMMC).



Density Outlook



Based on Density, the market is segmented into 32GB–64GB, 128GB-256GB, 8GB–16GB and 2GB–4GB. The 32GB–64GB market dominated the Global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market by Density 2020. The 128GB-256GB market is experiencing a CAGR of 3.7% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The 8GB–16GB market is showcasing prominent growth during the forecast period.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into GPS System, Digital Cameras, Medical Devices, Smartphones and Others. GPS System segment procured the largest revenue share of the market in 2020. It is attributed to the increasing use of location-based services & mobile applications. As there is an increasing number of smartphone users, thus the demand for automobile GPS software is also increasing. These are the major factors that are driving the demand for embedded multimedia cards (eMMC) in the GPS market.



Industry Vertical Outlook



Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Healthcare, Public, IT & Telecom, and Others. The automotive segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market for the embedded multimedia cards (eMMC) in 2020. It would show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing adoption of embedded multimedia cards (eMMCs) in the automotive industry and the surge in demand for the embedded multimedia cards (eMMC) in electronic devices are the major factors leading to the growth of this segment.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific obtained the highest revenue share in 2020. It is likely to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period. Factors like the increasing adoption of digital cameras, and the rising consumer electronics industry are directly contributing factors for the market growth in Asia-Pacific. In the Asia-Pacific region, there is increasing use of smartphone penetration and the popularity of smart wearable devices is also high.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., Greenliant Systems, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Phison Electronics Corporation, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, SK Hynix, Inc., and Transcend Information, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market



May-2021: Western Digital launched the new SanDisk Professional brand of premium storage solutions for content creators and professionals. The powerful SanDisk Professional portfolio has been designed to offer scalable, high-performance, reliable solutions across industries across the world.



Apr-2021: Kingston is extending its partnership with NXP Semiconductors. This expansion would bring NXP’s latest chipset to life. Therefore, Kingston’s multimedia cards (eMMC) would be the part of the reference board for NXP’s i.MX 8M Plus application processors.



Mar-2021: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation announced that its flagship SM2708 SD Express controller solution supports the latest SD 8.0 specification and backward compatibility to SD 7.1 specification. The SM2708 SD Express controller solution is focused on the advancement of applications with demanding performance levels across a variety of industries enabled by Ultra-High Performance SD Express cards.



Feb-2021: Silicon Motion Technology is investing NT$4 billion to build a new headquarters in Hsinchu County’s Jhubei City. The new HQ would operate a research and development center, and a testing lab at the new facility. Moreover, it is planning to build a facility in Taipei’s Nangang District through an urban renewable project.



Feb-2018: Samsung Electronics announced the production of a 256-gigabyte (GB) embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) solution. This solution has advanced features based on automotive specifications from the JEDEC UFS 3.0 standard, for the first time in the industry.



Sep-2017: Samsung Electronics is developing the world’s first “eUFS memory” semiconductors for cars with faster speed and stronger stability. This 128GB eUFS is a memory product optimized for the next-generation Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and infotainment and dashboard systems of high-end cars that perform various multimedia functions through connections with smart devices.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Density



• 32GB–64GB



• 128GB-256GB



• 8GB–16GB



• 2GB–4GB



By Application



• GPS System



• Digital Cameras



• Medical Devices



• Smartphones



• Others



By Industry Vertical



• Automotive



• Aerospace & Defense



• Industrial



• Healthcare



• Public



• IT & Telecom



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Toshiba Corporation



• Western Digital Corporation



• Kingston Technology Company, Inc.



• Greenliant Systems, Inc.



• Micron Technology, Inc.



• Phison Electronics Corporation



• Silicon Motion Technology Corporation



• SK Hynix, Inc.



• Transcend Information, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131315/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________