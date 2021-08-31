New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coaching Pressure Electric Toothbrush Market, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131070/?utm_source=GNW



The global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period.Electric toothbrushes are more effective than the manual toothbrush in cleaning the teeth and can remove the plaque and calculus from the dental cavity.



Coaching pressure in an electric toothbrush is defined as the visible pressure sensor used to coach the kids and it lightens up while brushing teeth when too much pressure is applied to prevent harmful electric brushing.The rise in the population around the globe and the surge in awareness of the consumers regarding the benefits of dental hygiene is the driving factor for the high demand of coaching pressure electric toothbrush market in the forecast period.



Growing disposable income among middle-class families is increasing the expenditure capacity of consumers to buy quality products.

The growing adoption of unhealthy eating habits and consumption of high sugar-containing food items and beverages is adversely affecting the health of the oral cavity.

The rapid urbanization of people in search of better job opportunities and quality living standards is contributing significantly to the market growth.The rise in the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle and the change in lifestyle patterns of consumers is expected to fuel the demand of the coaching pressure electric toothbrush market.



The rise in the number of initiatives taken by the leading authorities to increase awareness regarding the benefits of dental hygiene is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market is segmented into type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the coaching pressure electric toothbrush market in the forecast period, 2022-2026.



The presence of supportive government policies and complex technologies is fueling the market demand in the next five years. High disposable income and the growing adoption of advanced technologies for increasing efficiency and performance are influencing market growth.

The major players operating in the global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market are Philips Oral Healthcare (Sonicare), The Procter & Gamble Company (Oral-B), Aquasonic, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Conair Corporation, Vekkia, among others.Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market based on type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global coaching pressure electric toothbrush.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global Coaching Pressure Electric toothbrush market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Coaching Pressure Electric Toothbrush manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to coaching pressure electric toothbrush market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Coaching Pressure Electric Toothbrush Market, By Type:

o Rechargeable

o Non rechargeable

• Global Coaching Pressure Electric Toothbrush Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

o Pharmacy/ Drug Stores

o Online

o Others

• Global Coaching Pressure Electric Toothbrush Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Japan

South Korea

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global coaching pressure electric toothbrush market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





