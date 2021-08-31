New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131314/?utm_source=GNW

It allows the designing of complicated electronic systems like integrated circuits (ICs), printed circuit boards (PCBs), and others. This software helps the designer monitor, analyze, and simulate the designs prior to practical installation. There are many tools present in the EDA function that work in tandem during a particular design flow determined by chip designers for analyzing and designing whole semiconductor chips. As modern semiconductor chips are made up of billions of components, and thus, these EDA tools have become one of the essential components in designing.



The major factor leading to the growth of the electronic design automation software market includes the increasing adoption of FinFET architecture in designing advanced processors. The surge in penetration of AI, IoT, and VR, and the rise in adoption of SoC technology are also contributing to the massive demand for this software. However, the open-source EDA software availability is expected to hamper the EDA software market growth. The rising demand for smaller electronic devices as well as the increasing penetration of AI and machine learning in EDA is likely to provide profitable opportunities for market players of the electronic design automation software during the forecast period.



COVID 19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a significant impact on the growth of the electronic design automation software market. The electronic design automation industry spending is likely to reduce if compared to the planned spending condition before this pandemic. It is due to multiple factors like dropping revenue in the semiconductor industry in 2020. The slow pace of production and lack of raw material supply have a negative impact on the market growth. The pandemic has led to the shutdowns of many factories in several countries. However, many semiconductor organizations are demanding government authorities to include the semiconductor sector into the essential category. It will permit them to continue their operations that, in turn, ensure fulfilling the customer demand and stabilize the industry supply chain.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Communication, Automotive, Industrial, Medical and Others. On the basis of application, the consumer electronics segment acquired the highest revenue share for the electronic design automation software market share in 2020. This is due to constant advancements in consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops and cameras. The EDA software is also anticipated to meet the unmet requirement for models, methods, and tools.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Microprocessors & Controllers, Memory Management Unit (MMU) and Others. Apart from controllers and microprocessors, Memory Management Unit (MMU) and others segments also use EDA software. The MMU segment would exhibit a considerable growth rate in the coming years. An MMU is a computer hardware component which is responsible for memory management as it helps in managing all memory and cache operations of a processor. As the processing speed requirements are very high, the MMU is also likely to grow in the coming years and thus, supporting the market growth.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America acquired the highest revenue share of the market in 2020. It is likely to hold the dominant position during the forecast period. The regional market growth is accredited to the early adoption of 5G technologies, AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning. In addition, the robust wireless infrastructure and increasing support of the government for the development of IoT-based technologies are the main driving factors in the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Siemens AG is the major forerunner in the Electronic Design Automation Software Market. Companies such as Altair Engineering, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., Altium Ltd., and ANSYS, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Altair Engineering, Inc., ANSYS, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, Synopsys, Inc., Silvaco, Inc., Altium Ltd., and Aldec, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Electronic Design Automation Software Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Mar-2021: Keysight Technologies teamed up with Synopsys, an American electronic design automation company. This collaboration aimed to effortlessly combine Keysight’s RFPro solution with Synopsys’s Custom Compiler solution, providing mutual users to make 5G system-on-chip (SoC) designs.



Feb-2021: ANSYS collaborated with Keysight Technologies, an American company that manufactures electronic test and measurement equipment and software. The collaboration aims to enable joint users to remove the time-consuming challenges of manually coupling design tools for swiftly developing aerospace & defense applications and later for 5G communications, autonomous vehicles and electrification.



Sep-2020: ANSYS came into an agreement with Compal Electronics, a leading Taiwanese computer maker. Under this agreement, Compal Electronics would utilize ANSYS to automate simulation data processing to boost the research & development (R&D) cycles for its 5G laptops.



Jul-2020: Aldec signed an agreement with SmartDV Technologies, the Proven and Trusted choice for Design and Verification Intellectual Property (IP). Under this agreement, SmartDV’s Verification IP is combined with Aldec’s Riviera-PRO high-performance simulation & debugging equipment. Both the companies would cooperate technically to make sure about their respective Verification IP and simulator and jointly market their solutions.



Jun-2020: Synopsys signed an agreement with Arm, the leading technology provider of processor IP. In this agreement, both the companies would collaboratively develop & distribute optimized Synopsys product reference methodologies to Arm clients and provide training on the usage of Synopsys products & flow with Arm IP.



Jan-2020: Siemens came into partnership with Arm, the supplier of semiconductor products and device architectures. This partnership focused on the automotive sector to assist integrators, automakers, and suppliers to design, collaborate, and deliver their next-generation platforms.



Acquisition and Mergers:



May-2021: ANSYS acquired Phoenix Integration, a developer of software for engineering automation, integration, and design optimization. This acquisition aimed to expand ANSYS’ solution offering, helping customers to connect with a variety of engineering tools together in multi-tool workflows for wide & strong model-based engineering.



Apr-2021: Siemens came into an agreement to acquire OneSpin Solutions from Azini Capital. This acquisition aimed to provide users with industry-leading know-how, better products and a wide portfolio of automated formal apps for major use-cases that include safety, RISC-V, trust & security, and FPGA applications.



Nov-2020: Autodesk took over Oslo, Norway-based Spacemaker. This acquisition of Spacemaker offers Autodesk with a robust platform to help in modern & user-centric automation and boost the outcome-based design offerings for architects, and urban designers & planners.



Jul-2020: Siemens entered into an agreement to acquire Santa Clara, CA-based Avatar Integrated Systems. Under this acquisition, Avatar would be integrated with prevailing market-leading products from Mentor, a Siemens Business that includes the Tessent software, Calibre platform, and Catapult HLS software, to assist users to develop solutions, which acknowledge present & future’s design implementation challenges.



Jun-2020: Keysight Technologies took over Eggplant from The Carlyle Group. This acquisition aimed to enable bi-directional leverage of measurement technologies among both organizations that results in increased solution differentiation in the broad offering.



Jan-2020: Synopsys took over certain IP assets from eSilicon. Through this acquisition, Synopsys expanded Synopsys’ DesignWare Embedded Memory IP portfolio with TCAMs and multi-port memory compilers, and also its Interface IP portfolio with High-Bandwidth Interface (HBI) IP.



Oct-2019: Altair acquired Polliwog Co., a high-tech software company. This acquisition aimed to provide EDA software to the swiftly growing electronics sector and helps bridge the gap between mechanical & electrical.



Oct-2019: Synopsys completed its acquisition of QTronic GmbH, a leader in simulation, test tools, and services for automotive software and systems. Under this acquisition, QTronic simulation & test tools boosted Synopsys delivery of a complete automotive virtual prototyping solution for system & software development across the automotive electronics supply chain.



May-2019: ANSYS took over all the assets of DfR Solutions, the developer of Sherlock. Through this deal, ANSYS’ complete multiphysics solutions would integrate with Sherlock’s precise reliability analyses to offer a complete designer-level toolkit helping users to rapidly and easily evaluate for electronics failure earlier in the design cycle that saves users time and money in the development process.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2021: Aldec introduced HES-DVM Proto Cloud Edition (CE). It is available via Amazon Web Service (AWS) and can be utilized for FPGA-based prototyping of SoC / ASIC designs, which focuses on automated design partitioning to dramatically decrease bring-up time when up to four FPGAs are required to serve a design.



May-2021: Altair unveiled its new simulation solutions that include comprehensive computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and expand its offerings in electronic system design (ESD). This launch includes all major CFD solutions in a single license, expanded its end-to-end electronic system design capability, and effortless access to the cloud.



Apr-2021: Altium unveiled Nexar, a cloud-based partner platform, which was developed to link Altium 365 PCB design customers with suppliers, software, and manufacturers. Nexar will able to join the ecosystem to develop software & services, which are accessible to Altium 365 customers.



Apr-2021: Keysight Technologies introduced PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) 2022, a comprehensive workflow solution. This solution decreases the designing time and eliminates the risks in product development for Low-Power Double Data Rate 5 (LPDDR5), Double Data Rate 5 (DDR5), and Graphics Double Data Rate 6 (GDDR6) memory systems.



Apr-2021: Siemens launched PCBflow, an innovative cloud-based software solution. It fills the gap between the electronics design & manufacturing ecosystems.



Feb-2021: Altair released its 2021 simulation software update. These latest updates in simulation solutions help clients to create complicated products by electronic board-level performance, simulating 5G connectivity, and modern manufacturing processes.



May-2020: Altium introduced Altium 365, the world’s first cloud platform for PCB design and realisation. This platform aimed to transform the electronics sector by bridging the gap among part suppliers, PCB designers, and manufacturers via effortless collaboration as the design evolves.



Mar-2020: Synopsys unveiled DSO.ai, the industry’s first autonomous artificial intelligence application for chip design. It is revolutionizing chip design by enormously scaling exploration of choices in design workflows and also automating low consequential decisions, enabling SoC teams to manage at expert levels & substantially augmenting across throughput.



