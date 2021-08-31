Global Antibiotic Resistance Markets Report 2021: Therapeutic Technology Development Opportunities by Pathogen and Therapy Type 2020-2024

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotic Resistance Markets - Therapeutics by Pathogen and Therapy Type 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a market with a lot of players, there are over 100 biotechnology companies profiled in the report. And the publisher summarizes what technologies they are using.
Antimicrobial Resistance is creating new kinds of infections and "superbugs" that are resistant to current antibiotic medicines. New technologies (and new drugs) are under development to capture this growing market.
We have identified the 6 Key Large Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts. The publisher has looked at the technology picture too, giving you, plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections, can be treated, including an explanation of the key role diagnostics will play.
Overview of a Dynamic Market
Market Players - Roles & Impacts
- Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical
- Drug manufacturers - Generic
- Contract Research and Manufacturing
- In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
- Drug Marketing Companies
- Biotechnology Companies
- Regulatory Bodies
Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance
- What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)
- Bacteria and Other Microbes
- The History of Antibiotics
- The Role of Animal Husbandry
- The Implications of Horizontal Transfer
- The Threat of AMR
The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies
The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR
The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR
- Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)
- Campylobacter (DRC)
- Clostridium Difficile (CD)
- Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
- Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)
- Salmonella (DRNTS)
Therapeutic Technology Development Opportunities
- Using Viruses Against Bacteria
- Hydrolytic Enzymes Join the Fight.
- Antibodies
- Vaccines
- Probiotic Technology
- Peptides vs. Pathogens
- Mining Obsolete Science
- CRISPR Antibiotics
Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments
- New class of antibiotics for AMR
- New AMR Drug
- CRISPR Modifies Phages to target Superbugs
- Genetically Modified Phage Fights 'Superbug' Infection
- NIH awards $33 million grant to develop new antibiotics
- Bacteria found in ancient Irish soil halts growth of superbugs
- OpGen Partners With NYS DOH, Merck Subsidiary for AMR Surveillance
- New breakthrough in the war against antibiotic resistance
- Amicrobe, Inc., patents AMR Gel
- Microneedle Patch to Combat AMR
- Antimicrobial peptides find application medium
- Antibiotic shortages fuelling antimicrobial resistance
Key Biotechnology Companies
- ABAC Therapeutics
- Abbvie
- Absynth Biologics
- Achaogen, Inc.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals
- AiCuris
- Alaxia SAS
- Allecra Therapeutics
- Allergan
- Alopexx Vaccine LLC
- Amicrobe, Inc
- AmpliPhi Biosciences
- Antabio S.A.S
- AntibioTx
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Arsanis
- AstraZeneca
- Auspherix Ltd
- Aviragen Therapeutics
- Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.
- Bioaster
- BioFilm Pharma
- Biolytx Pharmaceuticals
- Biosergen
- BioVersys GmbH
- C3J Therapeutics, Inc
- Centauri Therapeutics Ltd
- Cipla
- Combioxin SA
- Contrafect Corporation
- Da Volterra
- Debiopharm International SA
- Deinobiotics/Deinove
- Demuris
- Destiny Pharma plc
- discuva
- DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals
- Eligo Bioscience
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Entasis Therapeutics
- EpiBiome
- Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Fixed Phage
- Forge Therapeutics
- Helperby Therapeutics Ltd
- Hennepin Life Sciences
- ImmunNovative Developments, S.L.
- Innovation Pharmaceuticals
- Integrated Biotherapeutics
- Iterum Therapeutics Limited
- Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
- Karveel Pharmaceuticals
- KBP Biosciences
- KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Lumavita
- MaaT Pharma
- Macrolide Pharmaceuticals
- Madam Therapeutics
- Melinta Therapeutics
- Merck
- Merlion Pharmaceuticals
- Micreos
- MicuRx
- Motif BioSciences, Inc/Motif Bio PLC
- Mutabilis SAS
- Nabriva Therapeutics.
- Neem Biotech Ltd
- Nemesis Bioscience
- Northern Antibiotics Oy (Ltd)
- Nosopharm
- NovaBiotics Ltd
- Novartis
- NYS DOH
- OpGen
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals
- Pfizer
- Phage Technologies S.A
- Pherecydes Pharma
- Phico Therapeutics Ltd
- Polyphor Ltd
- Priaxon
- Procarta Biosystems
- Prommune
- QureTech Bio AB
- RedHill Biopharma
- Redx Pharma Plc/ Redx Anti Infectives Ltd.
- SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- SetLance Srl
- SmartPhage
- Spero Therapeutics
- Symphogen
- Synereca Pharmaceuticals
- TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals
- The Medicines Company
- Theravance Biopharma
- Ultupharma AB
- Vaxdyn
- VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals
- Vibiosphen
- Vivexia
- Warp Drive Bio
- Westway Health
- Wockhardt Ltd.
- Xellia Pharmaceuticals
