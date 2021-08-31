New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Premium Two-Wheeler Tire Market, By Type, By Demand Category, By Tire Type, By Rim Size, By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131066/?utm_source=GNW



Global premium two-wheeler tire market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period.Increase in the youth population around the globe coupled with the increase in the expenditure capacity of consumers, the premium two-wheeler tire market is expected to witness significant growth in the next five years.



The rapid urbanization of people in search of better job opportunities and quality living standards is contributing to a surge in the demand for the premium two-wheeler tire market.Shift in preference of the consumers for vehicle ownership as it instills independence to the consumers, and it is considered more economical and time-saving.



Availability of a wide range of premium two-wheeler vehicles across the world in different variety and price segments to attract more consumers is expected to fuel the demand for the premium two-wheeler tire market.Financial institutions are providing easy loans and EMI facilities with lower interest rates which in turn is aiding to increase the expenditure capacity of the consumers to afford premium two-wheeler vehicles.



Market players are adopting attractive marketing strategies and social media campaigns to raise consumer awareness and improve the brand image. The offering of lucrative discounts to consumers and providing other benefits with the purchase of premium two-wheeler vehicles such as insurance policies, home delivery, amongst others are expected to act as a driver boosting the growth of the premium two-wheeler tire market in the next five years.

Global premium two-wheeler tire market is segmented into type, demand category, tire type, rim size, regional distribution, and company.Based on the regional analysis, the Asia-pacific region is expected to witness the fastest incremental growth in the premium two-wheeler tire market in the forecast period, 2022-2026.



The presence of the major players in the region along with a large population pool is the driving factor for the high demand of the market. The rise in the affordability of the consumers and the high sales of premium two-wheeler vehicles are creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the premium two-wheeler tire market.

The major players operating in the global premium two-wheeler tire market are Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Continental AG, Dunlop Tires, Bridgestone Tire Co., Ltd., Apollo Tyres Limited, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., INOUE RUBBER CO., LTD., Kenda Rubber Industrial Company, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global premium two-wheeler tire market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global premium two-wheeler tire market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global premium two-wheeler tire market based on type, demand category, tire type, rim size, regional dsitribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global premium two-wheeler tire market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global premium two-wheeler tire market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global premium two-wheeler tire market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global premium two-wheeler tire market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global premium two-wheeler tire market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global premium two-wheeler tire market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Premium two-wheeler tire manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to premium two-wheeler tire market.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global premium two-wheeler tire market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Premium Two-Wheeler Tire Market, By Type:

o Standard

o Cruiser

o Sport

o Touring

o Adventure Sport

• Global Premium Two-Wheeler Tire Market, By Demand Category:

o OEM

o Replacement

• Global Premium Two-Wheeler Tire Market, By Tire Type:

o Radial

o Bias

• Global Premium Two-Wheeler Tire Market, By Rim Size:

o up to 16inch

o 16-17inch

o Above 17inch

• Global Premium Two-Wheeler Tire Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

Philippines

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Austria

Russia

Turkey

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Bahrain

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global premium two-wheeler tire market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131066/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________