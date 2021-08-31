High Purity Alumina Market Size & Share 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global high purity alumina (HPA) market size is set to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing electronics and semiconductor industry across the globe. HPA is a highly purified form of aluminum oxide and has a wide range of non-metallurgical uses. The product finds extensive use in the production of sapphire substrates, that are popular in the manufacturing of LED bulbs.

Some of the vital trends that will boost HPA industry demand are mentioned below:

North America HPA synthesis using hydrolysis:

North America high purity alumina market is projected to go past $726.5 million by 2027. Various technologies like HCL leaching and hydrolysis are commonly used in the synthesis of HPA. Hydrolysis segment was responsible for capturing nearly 65% of the regional market share in 2020. The figure could expand further in the future as this method is more cost-effective as compared to other processes.

The process of hydrolysis takes place with the addition of alcohol to aluminum metal. This produces alumina. The alumina is put into a calcination procedure, producing HPA as a result. The acid used in the entire process can be reused to make HPA as per requirements. When certain materials are reused, it reduces the overall operation cost, which makes hydrolysis a highly cost-effective procedure.

5N HPA product used in LCD production in North America:

6N, 4N and 5N HPA products are used by different sectors for various reasons. The 5N HPA segment is expected to register a strong CAGR of 15% between 2021-2027. A major reason for this is that 5N HPA products are 99.999% pure and are extensively used in the production of Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs).

LCDs have an energy-efficient manufacturing design that consumes lesser energy while giving high quality viewing experience as compared to other displays. 5N HPA finds high demand in the manufacturing of thin-films and sputtering.

HPA finds high application across LEDs in Asia Pacific:

Asia Pacific high purity alumina market size will be valued at around $3.1 billion by 2027. The demand for LED-powered products is growing at an appreciable rate in Asia Pacific. People are becoming more aware about the environmental effects of using lighting systems that consume too much energy or put considerable pressure on natural resources to provide electricity. HPA acts as a base material in the production of LED lights.

Today, LED lights are growing rapidly in demand as compared to the traditional ones among consumers in APAC region as the former are known to considerably reduce electricity consumption. The companies dealing in the production of LEDs in the region are coming up with cutting-edge technologies to make LED-based products as energy-efficient as possible, eventually raising the demand for good quality HPA.

4N HPA products rise in demand in APAC region:

The demand for consumer electronics like smartphones and laptops is growing at a significant rate in many countries across Asia Pacific. It is an important factor that will drive the demand for 4N HPA as this product is used in high-quality screens and displays for various gadgets. It helps enhance the overall viewing experience of the consumer.

4N HPA segment accounted for nearly 55% share of APAC market in 2020. The segment is expected to grow further in the coming years as the demand to have energy-efficient lighting systems in the region has increased by many folds. 4N HPA products are required in the production of LED lights that consume less power to provide abundant brightness.

COVID-19 impact on Europe market:

Europe high purity alumina market is estimated to be around $450 million in value by 2027. The region was among the worst-hit during the COVID-19 pandemic with new COVID-positive cases emerging every day. This had a major impact on the performance of the regional industry as many electronic and semiconductor manufacturing plants witnesses restriction business activities. The plants struggled to function at reduced capacity because of severe shortage of raw materials and manpower.

HPA manufacturers were severely hit because of lack of demand from industries like electronics and semiconductor. However, the current pandemic situation is getting better by the day, allowing industries to open their manufacturing facilities. This is expected to have a positive effect on Europe market forecast.

Germany high purity alumina market gains momentum:

Germany market is expected to witness considerable progress in the future because the country’s semiconductor and automotive sectors are growing at a substantial rate. The electronics sector size in Germany is expanding significantly as the demand for high-end and smart electronic gadgets is steadily growing.

High purity alumina or HPA has gained a lot of importance in many industries across the world because of the beneficial features it adds to devices that use this product. HPA helps in producing scratch-proof screens for smartphones and enhances the viewing experience of customers when used in LCD production. It is highly durable in nature and offers adequate brightness along with low heat radiation, which prevents gadgets from overheating. Most importantly, it gives an attractive and aesthetic appeal to products and delivers on its promise of energy efficiency.

