Global renewable power generation market size to witness remunerative growth through 2027

Pune, India, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to conclusive views of seasoned analysts, worldwide renewable power generation market size is anticipated to register a healthy growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Developing consciousness regarding environmental degradation due to extensive use of fossil fuels such as coal for energy generation is stimulating industry growth.

The report estimates the size of the market through a comprehensive analysis of the sub-markets in terms of product terrain and regional scope. By doing so, it helps businesses identify the key growth avenues for the upcoming years. Proceeding further, the research literature offers in-depth profiles of the leading players as a part of the competitive landscape analysis.

Favorable government initiatives and increasing number of renewable power project installations are further accelerating the industry expansion. For instance, Sunseap Group, in July 2021, announced plans to build the world's largest floating solar farm in Indonesia with an investment of USD 2 billion. The project aims to cover 1600 hectares and is expected to have a capacity of 2.2 gigawatts.

Moreover, increasing efforts towards technological innovations in product development are anticipated to enhance the overall renewable power generation remuneration scope. To exemplify, GE Renewable Energy, GE Research, and LM Wind Power together with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) of U.S. Department of Energy commenced the ‘Automated Blade Finishing’ program in 2020, which is aimed towards enhancing throughput, environmental health and safety, and quality in wind turbine blade production.

Elaborating on the challenges, high costs associated with renewable power generation products and their installation are negatively impacting the market demand.

Geographical analysis overview:

North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the key regional contributors to global renewable power generation industry growth. Of these, Asia Pacific is slated to emerge as a prime growth avenue over the forecast duration, creditable to surging demand for basic energy from the burgeoning population, especially in India and China.

Competitive landscape summary:

Invenergy LLC, Acciona S.A., National Grid (Geronimo Energy), Électricité de France S.A, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., Xcel Energy Inc., Tata Power Company Ltd., ABB Ltd., and General Electric Co. are the prominent players influencing the competitive dynamics.

Experts speculate that tie-ups with governments, production capacity expansion, and R&D investments for new product development will help businesses improve their market stance in the forthcoming years.

Global Renewable Power Generation Market Product Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Wind

Hydropower

Bioenergy

Others





Global Renewable Power Generation Market Geographical Bifurcation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada





Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America

Brazil

Mexico





Rest of the World

Global Renewable Power Generation Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Invenergy LLC

Acciona S.A.

National Grid (Geronimo Energy)

Électricité de France S.A

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

Xcel Energy Inc.

Tata Power Company Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Renewable Power Generation Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Renewable Power Generation Market, by Product, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Renewable Power Generation Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Renewable Power Generation Market Dynamics

3.1. Renewable Power Generation Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Government initiatives

3.1.1.2. Growing installation of renewable power projects

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. High cost of products and installation

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Technological advancements

Chapter 4. Global Renewable Power Generation Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Renewable Power Generation Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Renewable Power Generation Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Renewable Power Generation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Renewable Power Generation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hydropower

5.4.2. Wind

5.4.3. Solar

5.4.4. Bioenergy

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Renewable Power Generation Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Combined Heat And Power (CHP) Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

Global combined heat and power market is poised to garner significant momentum in the forthcoming years. This can be linked with mounting environmental concerns and the subsequent paradigm shift towards the adoption of sustainable energy technologies. Combined heat and power (CHP) is an energy-efficient technology which can be deployed cost-effectively, quickly, and with fewer geographic limitations. CHP systems generate electricity and capture heat that would otherwise be wasted to generate useful thermal energy, which can be used for domestic hot water applications, space heating and cooling, and a range of industrial processes. CHP systems are known to achieve efficiencies of more than 80% compared to conventional power generation technologies in which nearly two-thirds of the energy is wasted in the form of heat. On the basis of fuel, combined heat and power industry is segmented into natural gas, coal, and biomass. Biomass fuel segment is estimated to witness a robust CAGR over the coming years on account of favorable schemes and policies by the government, such as renewable energy certificates, road transport fuel certificates, and non-domestic renewable heat incentive.

Global Energy Harvesting System Market study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027

Global Energy Harvesting System Market to reach USD 0.76 billion by 2027.Global Energy Harvesting System Market is valued approximately at USD 0.43 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Energy harvesting is a method of extracting energy produced or derived from unconventional energy sources. An electrical circuit, sensing components (sensors and transducers), and a storage unit compensate an energy harvesting system. The energy harvesting system charges the transducer with unconventional energy sources, which is then transformed to electricity and stored in the battery unit. A supplementary electronic circuit manages the produced power and protects the storage unit and principal circuitry in the system. The market is driven by rise in government investment for green energy and rising adoption of wireless sensor networks equipped with energy harvesting systems.

