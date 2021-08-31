TELUS and Hilo are working together to make Québec homes smarter and more eco-friendly while saving residents money

English French

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS and Hilo have joined forces to elevate the experience of connected, smart and energy efficient homes for Quebecers. A pilot project launched in Québec City bundles TELUS’ home automation and security technologies with Hilo's smart home solutions to help Quebecers seamlessly manage their electricity and security, while reducing their bills and environmental footprint. This collaboration highlights both companies’ focus on building a sustainable future and supporting Québec’s collective effort to consume energy more efficiently and intelligently.



“Hilo is a key partner on our journey to have more Quebecers adopt and promote sustainable practices, thanks to improved energy-efficiency offerings for the home,” said Marie-Christine D’Amours, Vice-President of TELUS, Consumer Solutions and Customer Experience for Québec. “This collaboration marks another important milestone in TELUS’ evolution from a telecommunications company to a global technology leader with digital solutions, health and agriculture divisions. As Canada’s largest provider of home security and automation services, we are proud to expand our offer in Québec to create a friendlier future with efficient and user-friendly technologies.”

In the coming weeks, the joint offer will be rolled out to residents in more cities across the province. Quebecers who take advantage of combined services from TELUS and Hilo will receive discounts of up to $315 on their bill – the value of three months of TELUS SmartHome Security services at $0 and a $150 credit from Hilo. Customers who opt for the bundle will enjoy additional savings of up to 15% on their electricity bills thanks to Hilo’s smart home technologies.

“We’re pleased to join forces with TELUS, combining our excellent products to provide our customers with an improved range of offerings. This collaborative effort will enable us to further advance the evolution of smart-home technologies in the years to come, and thus to give all Québec residents the tools they need to use electricity more efficiently and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It will give more people in Québec City the opportunity to benefit from the Hilo solution and experience. Ultimately, this initiative represents our drive to constantly evolve and our desire to develop similar initiatives to better serve our customers,” said Sébastien Fournier, CEO of Hilo.

Hilo’s products, including smart thermostats, which are designed and manufactured in Québec by the Hydro-Québec subsidiary and its partners, help customers maximize their energy savings. As for TELUS SmartHome Security, its alarm systems, electronic locks, smart outlets, security cameras and other devices give customers complete control over their homes.

For more details on TELUS SmartHome Security and its combined offer with Hilo, visit telus.com/hilo

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our long-standing commitment to putting customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is the Canadian leader in digital health technologies, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes through improved agribusiness data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and our retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com and follow us on Twitter ( @TELUSnews ) and on Instagram ( @Darren_Entwistle ).

About Hilo

Hilo is a Hydro-Québec subsidiary whose mission is to develop innovative, value-added products and services designed to position Hydro-Québec as a major provider of new energy services. In addition to smart home offerings, Hilo will soon launch services to help companies reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs. Other products and services will gradually be deployed, including electric mobility offerings, smart energy storage and solar self-generation. For more information about Hilo: www.hiloenergy.com/.

