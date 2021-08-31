NewAge’s Nutrifii Kids™ Chewable Multivitamins Added to the Physician’s Desk Reference

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, today announced that one of their newest products, Nutrifii Kids™ chewable multivitamins, has been included in The Physicians’ Desk Reference® (PDR®), the most widely trusted and used directory of ethical pharmaceutical, biological and diagnostic products published as a service to the medical field.

The Physicians’ Desk Reference® (PDR®) has been trusted by generations of healthcare providers and delivers innovative health knowledge, products and services that support prescribing decisions and patient adherence to improve health. As a leading provider of behavior-based prescription management programs, PDR provides event-driven and clinically relevant healthcare messaging through its patented process that improves patient compliance and outcomes while preserving privacy. This network comprises e-prescribing, electronic medical record (EMR), electronic health record (EHR) applications, chain and independent pharmacies and sponsors of healthcare-related education such as pharmaceutical manufacturers, health plans, and pharmacy benefit managers.

The PDR is now available online and remains the top resource for physicians and health professionals to help them make informed decisions when prescribing medication or health supplements. Nutrifii Kids™ inclusion in the PDR is a testament to the product’s efficacy and safety and adds to the credibility and visibility of NewAge's already well-regarded reputation for exceptional quality, integrity, and standards. Information about Nutrifii Kids Chewable Multivitamin within the PDR highlights the quality of the ingredients, noting that they are manufactured according to pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards and meet United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines. It also includes dosages and instructions for the product's recommended use.

Deanna Latson, NewAge Chief Product Officer, commented, “The Physicians' Desk Reference has been the authoritative source on prescription medication for 75 years. Found in virtually every physician's office, pharmacy, clinic and library, no medical reference is more current, more recognized or more respected. It is an honor to be included in such a prestigious resource used every day by the medical community.”

Nutrifii Kids™ chewable multivitamin is an all-encompassing daily supplement that's meticulously formulated to support the healthy development of children and adolescents. This essential chewable tablet contains only high-quality vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytonutrients and powerful plant extracts that are critical for a child's development, brain function, intestinal digestion, physical performance, emotional balance and healthy immune system.

NewAge is a purpose-driven firm intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct to consumer (D2C) distribution system. The Company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance and leads a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent distributors and brand partners around the world.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition, including statements related to operating margins, the acquisitions and integrations of ARIIX and Aliven and cost synergies and operational efficiencies related thereto, the acquisition of additional businesses, the impact of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic, and plans for Company growth. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. NewAge competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

