New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market By Distribution Channel, By Product Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131522/?utm_source=GNW

Intake of reversal anticoagulant drug depends on type of anticoagulant a patient is taking. Though, majority of reversal agents can sometimes increase the risk of thromboembolic events. Therefore, these drugs should be used only in severe or life-threatening bleeding cases. Also, there should be thorough & careful monitoring of the Patients is required who are taking anticoagulation reversal drugs to avoid any untoward incident.



Hemophilia A and B, blood clots, and Von Willebrand disease (VWD) are some of the common bleeding disorders. As per the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF), there are approximately 30,000 to 33,000 people in the U.S. who are suffering from hemophilia and about 60% of them have acute hemophilia. According to the CDC estimations, around 400 babies are born with hemophilia A per year. Von Willebrand disease is a very common bleeding disorder that affects 1 out of 100 individuals. Bleeding disorders affect blood clotting or may also cause undesirable bleeding from the patient’s body. These blood-related disorders require anticoagulants that further boost the demand for anticoagulant reversal drugs in case of uncontrolled bleeding.



COVID-19 Impact



The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has a significant impact on the anticoagulant reversal drugs with the growing number of research and development activities mainly on COVID-19 infection. For example, an article published in the American Journal of Cardiovascular Drugs in 2020 revealed that about 10 clinical trials are ongoing in order to evaluate how effective the factor Xa inhibitors are in COVID-19 patients. Research studies are continuing on developing the strategies for the parenteral administration of these drugs that are useful in the treatment of severe COVID-19 patients. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic would fuel the growth of the anticoagulant drug market.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy. In 2020, the Retail pharmacy obtained the second-highest revenue share of the market. This segment includes specialty pharmacies and other retail pharmacies. Specialty drugs expected to grow at a considerable pace in the future pharmacy business. Moreover, the growth of the segment would be augmented by the factors like increasing penetration of retail pharmacies in developing economies having inadequate access to hospitals and online pharmacies.



Product Type Outlook



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Idarucizumab, Andexanet Alfa, Prothrombin Complex Concentrates, Phytonadione, Protamine and Others. The idarucizumab segment garnered the highest revenue share of the global market in 2020. It would showcase similar trend in the forecast period. This is due to the increasing revenue generation by idarucizumab in leading geographies across the globe.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region of the global market in 2020. It is likely to maintain this trend over the forecast period. The U.S. procured the highest share in the North American anticoagulant reversal drug market. The high healthcare expenditure and satisfactory healthcare reimbursement policies with respect to expensive drugs are the key driving factors in the market. In addition to it, the easy accessibility of these reversal drugs in an emergency situation also boosts the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, CSL Limited, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Octapharma AG, Pfizer, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Portola Pharmaceuticals), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Covis Pharma), and Alps Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacy



• Retail Pharmacy



• Online Pharmacy



By Product Type



• Idarucizumab



• Andexanet Alfa



• Prothrombin Complex Concentrates



• Phytonadione



• Protamine



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH



• CSL Limited



• Bausch Health Companies, Inc.



• Octapharma AG



• Pfizer, Inc.



• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA



• Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Portola Pharmaceuticals)



• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.



• AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Covis Pharma)



• Alps Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131522/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________