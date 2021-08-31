New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contraband Detector Market By Deployment Type, By Application, By Screening Type, By Technology, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131310/?utm_source=GNW

A contraband detector is a gadget, which helps in detecting hidden illegal items like drugs, weapons, and explosives. There are two kinds of contraband detectors available in the market fixed and portable.



These types of detectors are majorly utilized in government and military areas to ensure the security & safety of the borders and at airports & metro stations to check the entire luggage and safeguard the areas that are prone to contraband materials. Whenever any contraband detector comes in contact with illegal materials, it produces a sound to alert the guards for further investigation of the luggage. Contraband detectors determine the mass density of the object during the inspection process and show the variation among the densities of any kind of illegal contraband materials and the items in which the unauthorized materials are hidden. In addition, contraband detectors are utilized at various places like transportation, government facilities, and homeland security.



The growing demand for security X-ray machines that help in detecting the metallic and non-metallic objects hidden in clothes or cavities with very little dose penetrating radiation is fueling the growth of the contraband detector market. The demand for X-ray imaging technology is high due to the rising adoption of new security measures, which would surge the demand for contraband detectors in the market.



COVID-19 Impact



The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every domain of society. The imposition of various restrictions across the globe like nationwide lockdown travel ban across nations, and the temporary shutdown of the manufacturing unit have impacted almost every sector of the business domain and the contraband detector market is one of them. Governments of many major nations have imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus.



Due to this travel ban, the need for contraband at various places like metro stations, airports has decreased, and thus, the growth of the contraband detector would witness a slowdown. In addition, the absence of labors in the manufacturing sector is estimated to hamper the production of contrabands. However, at the recovering stage, the growth of contraband will get back on track with a significant growth rate.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into X-ray Imaging, Metal Detection, Spectroscopy/Spectrometry, and Others. There is a broad variety of hidden materials like metallic & non-metallic threat objects, detected by utilizing x-ray screening systems. There are huge investments made in the development of X-ray scanning systems to detect possible threats by people & their luggage. Moreover, several improvements in x-ray systems including Computed Tomography and backscatter are among the major factors surging the market growth, which has further bolster the market for x-ray technology.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Fixed and Portable. The Fixed market dominated the Global Contraband Detector Market by Deployment Type 2020. The Portable market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during (2021 - 2027).



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Transportation, Government, Commercial, Retail & eCommerce, Industrial, Education, Hospitality & Events and Others. The retail application market segment is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The growing demand for improved contraband detector systems like screening devices & metal detectors in the segment of retail applications is among the major factors bolstering the growth of the contraband detector market.



Screening Type Outlook



Based on Screening Type, the market is segmented into Baggage & Cargo Screening, People Screening and Vehicle Screening. The Baggage & Cargo Screening market dominated the Global Contraband Detector Market by Screening Type 2020, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2027. The People Screening market is showcasing a CAGR of 8.1% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The Vehicle Screening market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% during (2021 - 2027).



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America includes various developed nations that have high technological adoption rates. The increasing concerns of security & safety of many different critical areas present in countries like Canada and the US would bolster the growth of the contraband detector market in this region. In addition, the aviation industry in this region is highly adopting the latest technology of these contraband detectors for improving their security services and eliminate any foul activities.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Smiths Group PLC and Leidos Holdings, Inc. are the forerunners in the Contraband Detector Market. Companies such as ADANI Systems, Inc., Metrasens Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Smiths Group PLC, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Godrej Security Solutions), OSI Systems, Inc., Leidos Holdings, Inc., Nuctech Company, Ltd. (Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Ltd.), Metrasens Ltd., ADANI Systems, Inc. (LINEV Group), Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc., CEIA S.p.A. (Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi), and Campbell/Harris Security Equipment Company.



Strategies deployed in Contraband Detector Market



Apr-2021: Smiths Detection unveiled a new lithium battery algorithm for the HI-SCAN 10080 EDX-2is, a dual-view air cargo, and a checked-baggage screening system. The launch would offer automatic detection of lithium batteries in all freight & baggage screened for explosives by the HI-SCAN 10080 EDX-2is, minimizing the burden on image analysts with minimum false alarm rates.



Apr-2021: OSI Systems signed an agreement with Rapiscan Systems for operation & maintenance services of crucial infrastructure facilities. The company would be accountable for the operating and continuing service of the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E cargo, parcel, vehicle, and personnel explosive & contraband detection systems.



Apr-2021: Metrasens released its next-generation detection system, Cellsense Ultra with Xact ID intelligent detection technology. It is a reimagined detection system that features expert-designed software algorithms & machine learning to accelerate the overall detection performance and also introduce data collection, reporting, and systems integration.



Mar-2021: Smiths Detection came into an agreement with Hellenic Police. This agreement aimed to supply two HCVMe High-Energy Mobile X-ray systems for the screening of cargo to the Hellenic Police. It will help in uncovering the illegal immigrants, contraband, threats, and fraud, these two systems can also assist in securing the EU’s Southern Border.



Mar-2021: OSI Systems entered into an agreement to upgrade a prime international airport. Under this agreement, the company would offer RTT110 hold baggage screening systems with a variety of checkpoint security systems, Itemiser 5x traces detection units, Rapiscan 920CT & Orion baggage scanners, and Metor walk-through metal detectors.



Aug-2020: Smiths Detection acquired PathSensors, a leading biotechnology solutions and environmental-testing company. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Smiths Detection’s biological-detection offerings to identify pathogens for wide end-market applications that include food & agriculture safety.



Jul-2020: Smiths Detection introduced iCMORE detection algorithms for lithium batteries & dangerous goods for usage by its HI-SCAN 10080 XCT scanner. These algorithms improve the scanner’s detection offerings by assisting them to identify flammable liquids & solids, lithium batteries, and compressed & liquefied gasses that have a risk of igniting or explode.



Jul-2020: Leidos came into an agreement with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations and Cargo Conveyance Security. This agreement aimed to offer a non-intrusive inspection (NII) system for high-energy rail infrastructure.



May-2020: Leidos took over L3Harris Technology’s Security Detection and Automation Segment. This acquisition is segmented under the Civil Operating segment of Leidos and would offer numerous security detection products like trace detectors & others for airports & crucial infrastructure screening.



Jan-2020: ADANI Systems formed a partnership with ChemImage, a leader in standoff threat detection technology. This partnership aimed to offer complete screening technology to correctional facilities.



Aug-2019: Smiths Detection expanded its global footprints by setting up its state-of-the-art Service, Training and Experience Centre in Gurugram, India. The facility provides technical training on Smiths Detection’s Computed Tomography X-ray (CTX) systems, Explosives Trace Detection (ETD), Conventional X-ray Screening systems (CXS), metal detectors and networking solutions. In addition, it also ensures the best level of training to Smiths Detection’s field service technicians, engineers, and distributors around this region, with future plans to inculcate operator training for users.



Oct-2018: ADANI entered into an agreement with Omega Risk Solutions. Under this agreement, ADANI has chosen as a supplier of the X-ray body screening solutions for its usage by Angolan law enforcement agency. Both the entities would supply and install CONPASS XSC Full Body Security Screening Systems to help the authorities in screening & identifying potential drug smugglers, trying to transport illicit substances in and out of Angola.



May-2018: ADANI unveiled the latest advanced mobile x-ray screening system for inspection of trucks and containerised cargo. The DTP 6000LVM solution is developed under the strategic plan of ADANI to broaden and improve its DTP vehicle & cargo screening product portfolio.



Jul-2017: Metrasens came into an agreement with the Maryland Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services (DPSCS). Under this agreement, DPSCS selected the Cellsense Plus contraband detection system to fulfil the continuing contraband interdiction efforts of correctional facilities around the state. Both the entities would work together to help improved ferromagnetic detection technology to enhance contraband screening results.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Deployment Type



• Fixed



• Portable



By Application



• Transportation



• Government



• Commercial



• Retail & eCommerce



• Industrial



• Education



• Hospitality & Events



• Others



By Screening Type



• Baggage & Cargo Screening



• People Screening



• Vehicle Screening



By Technology



• X-ray Imaging



• Metal Detection



• Spectroscopy/Spectrometry



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Smiths Group PLC



• Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Godrej Security Solutions)



• OSI Systems, Inc.



• Leidos Holdings, Inc.



• Nuctech Company, Ltd. (Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Ltd.)



• Metrasens Ltd.



• ADANI Systems, Inc. (LINEV Group)



• Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc.



• CEIA S.p.A. (Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi)



• Campbell/Harris Security Equipment Company



