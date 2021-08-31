Worldwide Learning Management System Industry to 2029 - Increase in Acceptance of Online Courses is to Remain as Key Market Booster

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Learning Management System Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Learning management system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.11% in the forecasted period of 2021 to 2029.

Due to rising adoption of digital learning incorporates and academics, emphasizing on continuous learning and merging of learners and trainers are the key drivers which accelerate the market of learning management system, globally. Learning management system is a software application that assists in documentation, administration, reporting, tracking, and also to deliver electronic educational technology course also termed as e-learning. Learning management system is being used by the schools, universities, education institution and even corporate are also using such system to train their employees. Rising emphasis of the continuous learning with more practical approach is increasing huge demand for the learning management system in the global market. Various companies such as Google, oracle and many more have their learning management system to cater the global market. Google classroom, Moodle,

Adoption of Cloud Remains a Key Impacting Factor

In recent years, consumers share in cloud services not only for business purposes but also for training purposes was increased significantly. In 2020, more than 87% of the consumers have migrated to cloud based learning management system, as compared to on premises learning management system which accounts to only 13%. Moreover, the growing spending on PaaS and SaaS portion of Cloud hardware and infrastructure software's are reached $32 billion by 2020 from $8 billion in 2015. The growing demand for the cloud is boosting the growth in the global cloud based learning system. The cloud based learning management system is growing with a CAGR of 24.59% during the forecasted period 2021-2029.

Increase in Acceptance of Online Courses is to Remain as Key Market Booster

The shifting trend of providing conventional courses on online platform is attributing towards the growth of the learning management system market in the higher education segment. Learning management systems is being significantly deployed in higher education institutions as the institutes are witnessing growing enrollments for online distance learning courses which results into higher demand for online courses across the globe. The growing number of enrollments for online courses has extended the scope for the learning management system in higher education system. LMS is essential to properly organize content, sections, courses, students, faculty and grades. Although numerous formats of eLearning are present, amongst them three formats were categorized based on proportion of content delivery online and delivery modes comprising: complete online course, web-facilitated courses and blended course. The higher education segment is the revenue generator segment in the global market due to rising enrollment in the online and distance learning courses. The higher education market is growing with a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecasted period 2021 to 2029.

IT & Telecom Dominates as a Revenue Generating Segment

The rising demand of learning management system is various verticals such as consulting, IT and telecom, manufacturing, banking, finance, security, and insurance(BFSI), government, retail, healthcare and many more has fueled the global learning management system market. The IT and telecom sector held the largest market share with 16.70% in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 26.42% in the forecasted period. Due to innovation of new IT technologies and advancement in developing platforms such as net beans, eclipse version and advancement in new languages such as HTML to HTML5 increased the demand of training fueled the learning management.

Cloud Technology Takes Over 85% of The Market Share

On the basis of deployment model the market of learning management system is diversified into cloud and on-premises model. The cloud computing technology held the largest market share with 84.7% of the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 24.59% during the forecast period. Due to increasing adoption of cloud computing technology is various verticals globally and providing remote facility for the service models such as cloud software as a service (SaaS), cloud platform as a service (PaaS) and cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) helps to increase the market of cloud learning management system market.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by product categories?

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by regions?

What is the key impact of Covid-19 over market revenues and market determinants in the global learning management system market?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors influencing the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors deterring the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

How to overcome the current market challenges and leverage the opportunities in each of the market segment?

Who are the key players in the operational predictive maintenance market and what are their key product categories and strategies?

What are the key strategies - mergers/acquisitions/R&D/strategic partnerships etc that companies are deploying to enhance market revenues and growth?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Increasing Adoption among institutions

3.1.2. Emphasis on Continuous Learning

3.1.3. Rise in Adoption of Digital Learning

3.1.4. Feasibility Option for End Users in Personalization, Customization and in Home Content Authoring

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Lack of Combination of Learning Management System with User's System and Compliance Norms

3.2.2. Highly Development of Online Based Learning Management Systems Reduced The Market in Developing Region.

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Rise in Demand for Learning through Gamification

3.3.2. Growing Cloud Adoption among Organizations

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Lack of Skilled Subject Matter Personnel

3.4.2. Getting Low after Sales Technical Support



Chapter 4. Global Learning Management Systems by Application 2019-2029 ($ Million)

4.1. Global LMS Market by Content Management 2019-2029 ($ Million)

4.2. Global LMS Market by Performance Management 2019-2029 ($ Million)

4.3. Global LMS Market by Communication and Collaboration 2019-2029 ($ Million)

4.4. Global LMS Market by Administration 2019-2029 ($ Million)

4.5. Global LMS Market by Learner Management 2019-2029 ($ Million)

4.6. Global LMS Market by Other Applications 2019-2029 ($ Million)



Chapter 5. Global Learning Management Systems by Delivery Mode 2019-2029 ($ Million)

5.1. Global Distance Learning Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

5.2. Global instructor Led Training Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

5.3. Global Others Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)



Chapter 6. Global Learning Management Systems by Deployment Type 2019-2029 ($ Million)

6.1. Global LMS Market by Cloud-Based LMS 2019-2029 ($ Million)

6.2. Global LMS Market by On-Premises LMS 2019-2029 ($ Million)



Chapter 7. Global Learning Management Systems by User Type 2019-2029 ($ Million)

7.1. Global Academic Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

7.1.1. Global K-12 Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

7.1.2. Global Higher Education Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

7.2. Global Corporate Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

7.2.1. Global LMS Market by Small and Medium Enterprises 2019-2029 ($ Million)

7.2.2. Global Large Enterprises Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)



Chapter 8. Global Learning Management Systems by Vertical 2019-2029 ($ Million)

8.1 Global Healthcare Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

8.2 Global Retail Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

8.3 Global Government Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

8.4. Global Banking, Financial Services, and insurance Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

8.5. Global Manufacturing Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

8.6. Global IT and Telecom Market2019-2029 ($ Million)

8.7. Global Consulting Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

8.8. Global Others Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)



Chapter 9. North American Learning Management System Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

9.1. United States (U.S.): Learning Management System Market

9.2. Canada Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)



Chapter 10. Europe Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

10.1. United Kingdom (UK) Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

10.2. France Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

10.3. Germany Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

10.4. Spain Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

10.5. Italy Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

10.6. Roe Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)



Chapter 11. APAC Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

11.1. Indian Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

11.2. China Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

11.3. Japan Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

11.4. RoAPAC Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)



Chapter 12. Rest of The World Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

12.1. Latin America Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

12.2. Mena Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

12.3. Africa Learning Management Systems Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)



Chapter 13. Company Profiling

13.1. Cornerstone Ondemand inc.

13.1.1. Company Overview

13.1.2. Product Portfolio

13.1.3. Strategic Moves

13.1.4. Scot Analysis

13.2. Blackboard inc.

13.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2. Product Portfolio

13.2.3. Strategic Moves

13.2.4. Scot Analysis

13.3. D2l Corporation

13.3.1. Company Overview

13.3.2. Product Portfolio

13.3.3. Strategic Moves

13.3.4. Scot Analysis

13.4. Adobe Systems

13.4.1. Company Overview

13.4.2. Product Portfolio

13.4.3. Strategic Moves

13.4.4. Scot Analysis

13.5. CrossKnowledge

13.5.1. Company Overview

13.5.2. Product Portfolio

13.5.3. Strategic Moves

13.5.4. Scot Analysis

13.6. Oracle

13.6.1. Company Overview

13.6.2. Product Portfolio

13.6.3. Strategic Moves

13.6.4. Scot Analysis

13.7. SAP SE

13.7.1. Company Overview

13.7.2. Product Portfolio

13.7.3. Strategic initiatives

13.7.4. Scot Analysis

13.8. Docebo

13.8.1. Company Overview

13.8.2. Product Portfolio

13.8.3. Strategic initiatives

13.8.4. Scot Analysis

13.9. PowerSchool

13.9.1. Company Overview

13.9.2. Product Portfolio

13.9.3. Strategic initiatives

13.9.4. Scot Analysis

13.10. IBM

13.10.1. Company Overview

13.10.2. Product Portfolio

13.10.3. Strategic initiatives

13.10.4. Scot Analysis

13.11. Epignosis

13.11.1. Company Overview

13.11.2. Product Portfolio

13.11.3. Strategic initiatives

13.11.4. Scot Analysis

13.12. Pearson PLC

13.12.1. Company Overview

13.12.2. Product Portfolio

13.12.3. Strategic initiatives

13.12.4. Scot Analysis

13.13. McGraw Hill

13.13.1. Company Overview

13.13.2. Product Portfolio

13.13.3. Strategic initiatives

13.13.4. Scot Analysis

13.14. SumTotal Systems LLC

13.14.1. Company Overview

13.14.2. Product Portfolio

13.13.3. Strategic initiatives

13.14.4. Scot Analysis

13.15. Absorb Software LLC

13.15.1. Company Overview

13.15.2. Product Portfolio

13.15.3. Strategic Moves

13.15.4. Scot Analysis

13.16. iSpring Solutions, Inc.

13.16.1. Company Overview

13.16.2. Product Portfolio

13.16.3. Strategic Moves

13.16.4. Scot Analysis

13.17. G-Cube

13.17.1. Company Overview

13.17.2. Product Portfolio

13.17.3. Strategic Moves

13.17.4. Scot Analysis

13.18. Latitude CG, LLC

13.18.1. Company Overview

13.18.2. Product Portfolio

13.18.3. Strategic Moves

13.18.4. Scot Analysis

13.19. UpsideLMS

13.19.1. Company Overview

13.19.2. Product Portfolio

13.19.3. Strategic Moves

13.19.4. Scot Analysis

13.20. Paradiso

13.20.1. Company Overview

13.20.2. Product Portfolio

13.20.3. Strategic Moves

13.20.4. Scot Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eobmav