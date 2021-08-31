New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Practice, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131063/?utm_source=GNW



Global regenerative agriculture market is projected to accomplish significant growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026 with an impressive CAGR.The market growth can be attributed to the surging demand for the rehabilitation and conservation of the food and farming systems around the world.



Rising concerns and awareness regarding depleting conditions of the soil, water and air quality for the agriculture is actively driving the growth of the global regenerative agriculture market in the upcoming five years.Various market players are actively involved in the regenerative agriculture and to replenish the biological factors of the nutritional harvest, the increasing number of market players is also supporting the growth of the global regenerative agriculture market in the next five years.



High tech advances in the agricultural tools and equipment such that reliable field analytics can be provided to the farmers, traders, and insurers regarding the soil condition and their agriculture yields, is also substantiating the growth of the global regenerative agriculture market in the future five years of forecast.

Regenerative agriculture is a potential method to restore and replenish the soil, water, and air conditions such that the negative effects of industrial agriculture can be overcome.These are holistic farming practices that aims to improve the soil health and reverse the climate change.



The process involves biodiversity, improving the water cycle, increasing organic matter in soil structure, and transferring carbon from the atmosphere to the soil.Method of regenerative agriculture increases the amount of arable topsoil, which replenishes the agriculture health and better food system.



Procedures like crop rotation, livestock rotation, composting, no-till farming, agroecology, and agroforestry play vital roles of regenerative agriculture.

The global regenerative agriculture market segmentation is based on practice, application, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on practice, the market is further bifurcated into aquaculture, agroecology, agroforestry, biochar, holistic planned grazing, pasture cropping, silvopasture, and others.



Aquaculture, the farming of aquatic animals like fiches, squids, etc. in rotations fixes the water quality required for the agriculture. Agroecology is the application of ecological concepts and principles in farming that promotes farming practices like mitigate climate change, work with wildlife. Agroforestry is a type of agroecology that combines trees and farming. The trees grown provide added advantages of shelter, fruits, etc. the added advantages of these practices and rising awareness about the same is driving the growth of the global regenerative agriculture market in the upcoming five years.

Holding the major shares of the global regenerative agriculture market are General Mills Inc., Cargill, Inc, Danone S.A., Grounded South Africa, Regen AG, Nestlé S.A., Alter Eco Americas Inc, New Leaf Tree Syrups, Bluebird Grain Farms, Soil Capital Ltd., among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through regenerative agriculture. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global regenerative agriculture market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global regenerative agriculture market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global regenerative agriculture market based on practice, application, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global regenerative agriculture market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global regenerative agriculture market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global regenerative agriculture market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global regenerative agriculture market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global regenerative agriculture market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global regenerative agriculture market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to regenerative agriculture

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global regenerative agriculture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Practice:

o Aquaculture

o Agroecology

o Agroforestry

o Biochar

o Holistic Planned Grazing

o Pasture Cropping

o Silvopasture

o Others

• Global Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Application:

o Carbon Sequestration

o Nutrient Cycling

o Biodiversity

o Others

• Global Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global regenerative agriculture market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131063/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________