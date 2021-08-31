Worldwide Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Industry to 2026 - Increase in Demand for Natural Ingredients in the Food and Beverage Market

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fruit and vegetable ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Globally, the fruit and vegetable ingredient market was minimally impacted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the processed food consumption remained constant as compared to the previous year, therefore it didn't affect the sales of fruit and vegetable ingredients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fruit and vegetable ingredients are projected to be superior and are expected to overtake fresh fruits and vegetables in the future, for the prevention of many diseases.

Fruit ingredient accounted for the major share, followed by vegetable ingredient. Increased demand for fruit juice concentrate in the beverage industry is the primary factor driving the market. Beverages is the leading application of fruits and vegetable ingredient in the market, either in the form of concentrate, powders, or NFC juices.

The dairy industry uses fruit pieces, concentrates, pulp/puree in products such as yogurt, fermented dairy drinks, ice cream, desserts, and puddings.

Key Market Trends

Increase in Demand for Natural Ingredients in the Food and Beverage Industry

The rapid expansion of the processed and packaged food industry is expected to accelerate the demands for natural food additives, eventually driving the sales of fruit and vegetable extracts. The global marketplace has witnessed increase in the extraction of bioactive compounds from fruit and vegetable to be utilized as natural additives for food industry.

Inclusion of these natural concentrates in baby food can boost the market for fruit and vegetable ingredients globally, as food safety is the major concern in this segment. Not just baby foods, even the food preference among adults is for naturally sourced, low-fat, low-sugar, and other customized natural additives in food and beverages. This rising awareness about the ingredients used in the products coupled with increasing health consciousness and the use of natural and organic food products, is expected to favor the fruit and vegetable ingredient market.

Europe Held the Largest Market Share

The demand for exotic fruits and vegetables such as avocadoes, mangoes is high in the country. The import of mango puree from the European Union is highly concentrated, and the United Kingdom is one of the top three importers, accounting for almost 80% of the total European Union import. The growing consumption of fresh fruit & vegetable in the United Kingdom is the primary factor restraining the processed fruits & vegetable ingredient market. Moreover, fruits and vegetable ingredient accounts for around approximately 25% of the total organic food product sale in France. Increased organic farming and high demand of organic products has accelerated the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The global fruit and vegetable ingredient market is highly competitive, with many local and international players competing for market share. Major players, like Olam International, Cargill Incorporated, ADM, Agrana Group, Frutarom, hold a significant position in the global fruit and vegetable ingredient market. Also, Most companies are spending on R&D with a plan to provide consumers with innovative and healthy fruit and vegetable ingredients. ?The major strategies adopted by companies in the global fruit and vegetable ingredient market are new product launches, agreements/partnerships, expansions, and acquisitions.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Ingredient Type

5.1.1 Fruits

5.1.1.1 Apple

5.1.1.2 Orange

5.1.1.3 Pineapple

5.1.1.4 Mango

5.1.1.5 Banana

5.1.1.6 Kiwi

5.1.1.7 Berries

5.1.1.7.1 Strawberries

5.1.1.7.2 Raspberries

5.1.1.7.3 Blueberries

5.1.1.7.4 Other Berries

5.1.1.8 Other Fruits

5.1.2 Vegetables

5.1.2.1 Carrots

5.1.2.2 Beetroots

5.1.2.3 Peas

5.1.2.4 Zucchinis

5.1.2.5 Butternuts

5.1.2.6 Pumpkins

5.1.2.7 Other Vegetables

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Concentrates

5.2.2 Pastes and Purees

5.2.3 Pieces

5.2.4 Powders

5.2.5 NFC Juices

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Beverages

5.3.2 Confectionary Products

5.3.3 Bakery Products

5.3.4 Soups and Sauces

5.3.5 Dairy Products

5.3.6 RTE Products

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Germany

5.4.2.5 Russia

5.4.2.6 Italy

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Hans Zipperle AG

6.4.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.3 Kerry Group

6.4.4 Sensient Technologies

6.4.5 AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

6.4.6 Kanegrade Natural Ingredients

6.4.7 Taura Natural Food Ingredients

6.4.8 Olam International Limited

6.4.9 Tate & Lyle PLC

6.4.10 Cargill Incorporated



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE MARKET



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqcjod