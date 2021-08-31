New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Toothbrush Sterilizer Market By Mounting Type, By Charging Mode, By Application, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131429/?utm_source=GNW

It uses short-wavelength ultraviolet (UV-C) light to eliminate or kill microorganisms. Various scientific studies published in dental journals show that UV sterilizers are effective in killing bacteria and microorganisms. There are also other forms of sterilizing that uses common household products and are equally or even more successful at eliminating microbes from toothbrushes.



There are a wide number of products that are termed “toothbrush sterilizer.” In most cases, these sterilizers are antibacterial in nature and most of them use UV rays to kill microbes. Moreover, the ultraviolet (UV) sterilizers can accommodate multiple toothbrushes in it and so it is suitable for all family members. As there are a variety of toothbrush sterilizers are available in the market that varies in size, cost, and appearance, one can purchase it according to their choices from a wide variety of retailers like drug stores and cosmetics departments. The liquid toothbrush sterilizer includes liquid products that are antibacterial rinses when toothbrushes are soaked in the liquid after use. While toothbrush sterilizer is specifically designed to disinfect toothbrushes, some people prefer to use every day mouthwash as a substitute.



There are increasing incidences of oral diseases across the globe. The poor oral health has a negative impact on the life of people as it causes pain and infection. According to World Health Organization (WHO), more than 530 million children are suffering from different kinds of dental problems. Key players are taking initiatives to spread awareness about dental hygiene among children and adults. The oral disease results in difficulties in eating, sleeping, and well-being. Due to pain, adults need to take a break from the work for treatment. These oral diseases may be caused due to the bacteria and microbes present in the mouth that might come from toothbrushes. So, the toothbrush sterilizer is one such product that helps in preventing bacterial infection in the mouth and thus, helps in preventing oral diseases. The cases of oral diseases are high among children that result in poor oral health.



Covid-19 impact



The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 declared as a pandemic by WHO in 2020. It has significantly increased awareness about basic hygiene and safety among people during the pandemic situation. Lockdown has been imposed by the governments of various countries in order to limit the spread of the virus. Strict regulations are enforced in order to maintain social distancing.



The COVID-19 pandemic has a positive impact on the toothbrush sterilizers market in 2020. It has resulted in higher shipments of UV toothbrush sterilizer equipment and related products thus contributed to higher revenue generation. As a result, the growth trend of the market was significantly high in the first and second half of 2020. The International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA) declared that a mercury UV lamp with a wavelength of 254 nm is able to destroy 99 percent of SARS-CoV-2. The UV sterilization equipment works in this antimicrobial range and uses a very low dose of UV light. It also takes less time to kill a virus. This trend is anticipated to continue owing to the growing concern for disinfection.



Mounting Type Outlook



Based on Mounting Type, the market is segmented into Wall Mounted and Portable. The wall-mounted toothbrush holder refers to a toothbrush holder with an automatic timing function. The automatic toothpaste holder and the LCD 360s automatic cleaning time keeps working till the work is completed. The customer can easily hang any size toothbrush as it is divided into 5 or 4 slots in wall-mounting including electric toothbrushes. This wall-mounted toothbrush holder is very easy to install since it does not require any drilling into the wall of the houses.



Charging Mode Outlook



Based on Charging Mode, the market is segmented into Plug-in and Battery-Operated. Plugin toothbrush sterilizer finds its applications mostly in the in- residential sector. However, the plug-in models might not be a good choice when traveling abroad. It is mainly due to the fact that consumers need to have a backup power supply for toothbrush sterilizer. Therefore, the demand for battery-operated is high due to their convenience and affordability.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial. On the basis of application, the residential segment acquired the highest revenue share of the toothbrush sterilizers market. The segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growing number of residential constructions, rapid urbanization, and a surge in the number of nuclear families is acting as major drivers for market growth.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Based on region, North America emerged as the leading region of the global toothbrush sterilizers market in 2020. It held the largest revenue share of the market. The major driving factors for the growth of the regional market include the increasing cases of oral diseases as well as the rising disposable income among the people. In addition to it, e-commerce is highly witnessing a surge in sales of toothbrush sterilizers via online networks.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Newell Brands, Inc. (Conair Corporation), Ningbo Seago Electric Co., Ltd., Wellness Oral Care (C&R Holding Group Corporation), Tao Clean, Shenzhen Purple Niuzhiguang Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Future Group), Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd., UVNIA, Pursonic, and Dastmalchi.



