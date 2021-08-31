The global sequencing reagents market is estimated to record a CAGR of 12.91% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SEQUENCING REAGENTS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131224/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Sequencing reagents are central to sequencing reactions and find varied applications.Genome sequencing costs have reduced drastically in the past seven years.



For example, the first whole human genome sequencing cost was valued at over US$ 3.7 billion in 2000, taking more than a decade for completion. At present, the prices have come down to US$ 1000 and require only a fewer number of days. Also, the minimized costs of testing services have rendered a large margin in profits and faster process regarding the high load of consumers. In addition, the lowered prices have aided in clinical research, along with facilitating the launch of health startups. Moreover, the market players have launched several breakthrough technologies that have enabled time and cost minimization in sequencing. At the same time, the lack of competent professionals and data privacy issues hinder the sequencing reagents market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global sequencing reagents market growth evaluation includes the geographical assessment of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.North America dominates the global market with the largest revenue share.



The decreasing cost of sequencing procedures and increased funding activities for research studies drive market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The adoption of advanced technologies, competitive pricing, and innovations propel the intense competitive rivalry.BGI Genomics, F.



Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Asuragen Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC

2. ASURAGEN INC

3. BGI GENOMICS

4. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC

5. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE

6. FLUIDIGM CORPORATION

7. ILLUMINA INC

8. LGC BIOSEARCH TECHNOLOGIES

9. MERCK KGAA

10. PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC

11. PERKINELMER INC

12. QIAGEN NV

13. TAKARA BIO INC

14. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

15. TRILINK BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC

