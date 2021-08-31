New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genetically Modified Crops Market, By Trait, By Technique, By Type of Modification, By Crop Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131062/?utm_source=GNW



Global genetically modified crops market is projected to accomplish an extraordinary growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026 with an impressive CAGR.The market growth can be attributed to rapidly evolving technology and then the advancements based on the modified plants and agricultural commodity.



The agricultural sectors of genetically modified crops include genetically engineered crops, related products and services.Moreover, the surge in the demand of the healthy and more yielding crops is driving the growth of the market in the upcoming five years.



Farmers around the world are actively supporting the genetically modified seeds, and fertilizers aiding the growth of the genetically modified crops and support the growth of the global genetically modified crops market in the next five years.The market is expected to grow on the backbone of upsurged demand from biofuel manufacturing units.



The modified crops and plants are promoted as new and viable option for biofuel production for their higher yield and higher quality feedstock. Since the economies are inclined toward eco-friendly means of transportation, biofuels are expected to increasingly gain popularity and thus support the growth of the global genetically modified crops market in the future forecast years until 2026.

The global genetically modified crops market is segmented by trait, technique, type of modification, crop type, application, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on trait, the market is further bifurcated into herbicide tolerance, insect resistance, stacked traits, and others.



Herbicide tolerance is a plants ability to withstand chemical herbicides that is incorporated in the genetically modified crops through genetical alteration processes.These crops can withstand the harmful effects of herbicides, while the unwanted herbs that are non-genetically modified die under the effects.



Some types of plants/ crops are naturally resistant toward herbicides and the scientists working on the genetically modified crops utilizes the property of these plant and incorporate in others thereby supporting their un-altered growth.Insect resistance trait works on a similar fashion though they aid the plant growth that is hindered due to insects.



The global genetically modified crops market is anticipated to register the growth on the added advantages of the above traits thereby providing maximum yields to the crops.

Holding the major shares of the global genetically modified crops market are BASF SE, Mosanto Company, Bayer CropScience LLC, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corporation, JR Simplot Co., JKAgri Genetics Ltd., Maharashtra Hybrid Seed Company Private Limited, Calyxt Inc, Stine Seed Farm, Inc, Nuseed Pty Ltd. (Nufarm), Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd., Sakata Seed Corporation, among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the agricultural sector and commodities’ developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the agriculture industry to provide excellent agricultural products, like modified seeds, fertilizers and crops. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global genetically modified crops market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global genetically modified crops market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global genetically modified crops market based on trait, technique, type of modification, crop type, application, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global genetically modified crops market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global genetically modified crops market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global genetically modified crops market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global genetically modified crops market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global genetically modified crops market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global genetically modified crops market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to genetically modified crops

• Market research and consulting firms

• Global Genetically Modified Crops Market, By Trait:

o Herbicide Tolerance

o Insect Resistance

o Stacked Traits

o Others

• Global Genetically Modified Crops Market, By Technique:

o Gene Guns

o Electroporation

o Microinjection

o Agrobacterium

o Others

• Global Genetically Modified Crops Market, By Type of Modification:

o Transgenic

o Cis-genic

o Sub-genic

o Multiple Trait Integration

• Global Genetically Modified Crops Market, By Crop Type:

o Soybean

o Cotton

o Maize

o Oilseed Rape

o Canola

o Alfalfa

o Others

• Global Genetically Modified Crops Market, By Application:

o Scientific Research

o Agriculture Crops

• Global Genetically Modified Crops Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Portugal

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Philippines

Myanmar

Vietnam

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Paraguay



