Global Time-sensitive Networking Market By Component, By Application, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

1 working group. TSN helps to gather real-time information in order to conduct analytics, boost the productivity of the system and achieve actionable insights. Hence, TSN offers deterministic real-time communication over the Ethernet. Through the various advancements in the standards, Ethernet communication in the future would offer measurable end-to-end latencies, firmly restricted latency fluctuations, and very low packet loss.



Ethernet is playing an important role in the communication in IT sector since a long period. Earlier, there was no set of standards for real-time assistance to IEEE standardized Ethernet that resulted in various alterations of Ethernet for its usage in industrial & transportation systems where real-time communication is a vital component. There was also restricted scalability of the adapted Ethernet solutions for their application in numerous industries. Thus, the IEEE TSN task group introduced new standards for better and real-time delivery of Ethernet traffic. TSN helps in achieving the deterministic real-time communication by utilizing the time & schedule that is developed for message ways on various network entities.



The growth of the time-sensitivity networking market is attributed to the growing adoption of IoT applications by numerous manufacturing industries owing to the emergence of Industry 4.0. The increasing demand for real-time networking by various industrial verticals like automotive, energy & utility, manufacturing, transportation, oil & gas and aerospace, is also contributing to the market growth.



COVID-19 Impact



The global Covid-19 pandemic has impacted every domain of society, even the players operating in the TSN value chain. The increasing adoption of industrial automation in manufacturing units is among the major aspects augmenting the growth of the TSN market. Though, the temporary shutdown of the manufacturing units, offices, and public places has adversely impacted the demand for TSN solutions. In addition, the demand for electronics has reduced drastically across the world due to lockdowns imposed by various governments to curb the spread of the COVID-19, which further affected the growth of the TSN market.



As everything is getting back to normal, the inventory levels and demand for TSN components would increase due to stabilization in the automotive industry. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the production of TSN solutions as manufacturing units around the globe were shut down during the lockdown and the demand for TSN was also reduced.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Switches, Connectors, Hubs, Routers, & Gateways, Memory, Controllers & Processors, Power Supply Devices, Isolators & Convertors and Others. Based on Component, the switches segment acquired the largest market share in 2020, and this trend would continue over the forecast period. The growing adoption of automation in manufacturing industries is anticipated to create bright growth prospects for TSN switches. Industry 4.0 & IoT are gaining traction as key technologies for industrial automation motion control systems that need interconnected devices on a big scale, which is projected to create demand for TSN switches during the forecast period.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Industrial Automation, Automotive, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace and Other. Industry 4.0 and IIoT technologies enable industries to automate and combine production tools with other systems and assist companies to improve their productivity & efficiency and enhance predictive maintenance. This is anticipated to bolster the requirement for TSN technology in industrial automation applications to facilitate the effortless connectivity & gain deterministic, wireless, and time-sensitive communication.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Region-wise, North America would emerge as a leading region in the TSN market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of industrial automation solutions & robotics technologies. In addition, this region includes major emerging nations like Canada, the US, and Mexico, which provide considerable growth opportunities for the market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. and Intel Corporation are the forerunners in the Time-sensitive Networking Market. Companies such as Broadcom, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, and Belden, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Belden, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Microchip Technology, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in Time-sensitive Networking Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jan-2021: NXP Semiconductors came into partnership with Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the largest software framework provider for smart machines and real-world systems. Now, RTI Connext Drive operates natively on NXP’s automotive-grade S32G vehicle network processors, allowing a zonal electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture via a modular, flexible, and scalable platform.



Nov-2020: Microchip Technology joined hands with Innovium, a provider of networking solutions for data centers. This collaboration aimed to demonstrate interoperability among its META-DX1 terabit-class Ethernet.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Oct-2020: Marvell announced the acquisition of Inphi, a provider of high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. This acquisition will integrate Marvell’s storage, processor, networking, and security portfolio, with Inphi’s electro-optics interconnect platform. The acquisition would further expand Marvell’s whole target market and propel its standing in the hyper-scale, data infrastructure, and 5G wireless infrastructure markets.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2021: NXP unveiled its integrated Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) solutions for industrial automation. This solution aims to complement the CC-Link IE TSN protocol, and integrate gigabit Ethernet bandwidth with TSN to reinforce time-sharing communication, security, performance, and functionality for industrial Ethernet.



Feb-2021: Microchip Technology introduced the SparX-5i family of Ethernet switches, single-chip, IEEE standards-based solutions. This SparX-5i family complements the main TSN IEEE standards required for a comprehensive real-time communication solution and provides a complete TSN feature set.



Dec-2020: Marvell released its latest Prestera DX 7300 series of Ethernet switches. These switches are designed to intelligently allow a safe and effective data movement across carrier access & metro networks. The 5G deployments enable network operators to boost their path to transform as the integrated demands of 5G & IoT traffic contribute to a shift in network infrastructure.



Nov-2020: Broadcom unveiled its automotive AEC-Q100 compliant multigigabit Ethernet PHY transceiver product line and multilayer Ethernet switch portfolio with 802.1AE MACsec support, the BCM8989X and BCM8957X, respectively. These device families are developed to meet the increasing demand for high bandwidth networking with flexible multigigabit interfaces, in-vehicle data security, and time-sensitive networking (TSN).



Sep-2020: Microchip Technology unveiled the VSC8540/41ET gigabit Ethernet PHY RMII/RGMII transceiver. This launch is aimed at commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device updates for avionics & military applications.



Sep-2020: Broadcom introduced the industry’s first Gen 7 64Gb/s Fibre Channel switching platforms, the Brocade X7 Directors and G720 Switch. In addition, Broadcom also launched the industry’s first 64Gb/s Fibre Channel optical transceiver, which is certified for usage in Brocade switches & Emulex adapters, for end-to-end Gen 7 performance.



Jan-2020: NXP Semiconductors released a multi-gigabit Ethernet switch. This switch is developed to assist automakers to provide the high-speed networks needed for the growth of connected vehicles. The NXP SJA1110 is the foremost automotive Ethernet switch that contains security capabilities built-in, providing combines 100BASE-T1 PHYs, hardware-assisted safety, and also multi-gigabit interfaces.



