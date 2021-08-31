New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MODULAR CONSTRUCTION MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131219/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Modular construction entails a process where buildings are constructed offsite through controlled plant conditions before being transported as well as assembled at the final location. This kind of construction incorporates a diverse range of different floor plans and building types.

Modular construction has continued gaining popularity over the years, as notable technological developments have made the process of moving, designing, and assembling modular components relatively easier.Modular constructions are sustainable as they are done in a controlled environment, thereby reducing waste and improving quality management throughout the process.



In addition, modular construction sites provide more safety than primitive construction methods since nearly 85% of the construction is completed off the construction site.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global modular construction market growth assessment entails the analysis of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2020 owing to key factors such as the increasing demand for residences, the augmenting population base, the tremendous growth of construction opportunities, and the rising government support.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global modular construction market is fragmented, with no companies harboring a fair share in order to influence the market.Nevertheless, players strive to bring out the best solution for consumers, and thus, strive to expand their shares within the global market.



Overall, the industrial rivalry is anticipated to be moderately low over the forecasting years.

Some of the eminent players operating in the market are Modulaire Group, Champion Home Builders, Clayton Homes, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ABTECH

2. ALTA-FAB STRUCTURES

3. ART’S WAY MANUFACTURING

4. ASTRON

5. ATCO

6. BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION

7. CHAMPION HOME BUILDERS

8. CIMC MODULAR BUILDING SYSTEMS

9. CLAYTON HOMES

10. FLEETWOOD AUSTRALIA

11. KOMA MODULAR

12. MODULAIRE GROUP

13. RED SEA HOUSING

14. SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION

15. ZEKELMAN INDUSTRIES

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131219/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________