New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MODULAR CONSTRUCTION MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131219/?utm_source=GNW
MARKET INSIGHTS
Modular construction entails a process where buildings are constructed offsite through controlled plant conditions before being transported as well as assembled at the final location. This kind of construction incorporates a diverse range of different floor plans and building types.
Modular construction has continued gaining popularity over the years, as notable technological developments have made the process of moving, designing, and assembling modular components relatively easier.Modular constructions are sustainable as they are done in a controlled environment, thereby reducing waste and improving quality management throughout the process.
In addition, modular construction sites provide more safety than primitive construction methods since nearly 85% of the construction is completed off the construction site.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global modular construction market growth assessment entails the analysis of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2020 owing to key factors such as the increasing demand for residences, the augmenting population base, the tremendous growth of construction opportunities, and the rising government support.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The global modular construction market is fragmented, with no companies harboring a fair share in order to influence the market.Nevertheless, players strive to bring out the best solution for consumers, and thus, strive to expand their shares within the global market.
Overall, the industrial rivalry is anticipated to be moderately low over the forecasting years.
Some of the eminent players operating in the market are Modulaire Group, Champion Home Builders, Clayton Homes, etc.
Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments
Companies mentioned
1. ABTECH
2. ALTA-FAB STRUCTURES
3. ART’S WAY MANUFACTURING
4. ASTRON
5. ATCO
6. BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION
7. CHAMPION HOME BUILDERS
8. CIMC MODULAR BUILDING SYSTEMS
9. CLAYTON HOMES
10. FLEETWOOD AUSTRALIA
11. KOMA MODULAR
12. MODULAIRE GROUP
13. RED SEA HOUSING
14. SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
15. ZEKELMAN INDUSTRIES
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131219/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
GLOBAL MODULAR CONSTRUCTION MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028
KEY FINDINGS The global modular construction market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 5. 66% during the projected period of 2021 to 2028. The market growth is ascribed to the rapid rates of industrialization and urbanization in developing countries, the advantages over traditional construction systems, and labor shortages.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MODULAR CONSTRUCTION MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131219/?utm_source=GNW