New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quinoa Seeds Market, By Seed Type, By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131061/?utm_source=GNW



Global quinoa seeds market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period.

Quinoa seed is derived from the goosefoot family and is a naturally gluten-free product.Quinoa seeds contain a substantial quantity of vitamins, iron, copper, sulfate.



Manganese, phosphorous, potassium, fiber, zinc others.The growing population of health-conscious people around the globe and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle are influencing the demand for quinoa seeds around the globe.



Quinoa seeds can be used as a substitute for rice as they consist of the protein and all other essential amino acids required for the healthy maintenance of the human body.The surge in the consumption of unhealthy food items such as junk food, high sugar-containing edible items and beverages and the rise in the working population leaving less time for physical activities is giving rise to a plethora of diseases and the causes obesity in an individual.



The quinoa seeds significantly reduce the risk of obesity and the occurrence of terminal diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes, amongst others. Quinoa seeds are also helpful in maintaining blood sugar under level as they have a lower glycemic index. The growing cases of obesity and the prevalence of serious health conditions are contributing significantly to the quinoa seeds market growth in the next five years. The consumption of quinoa seeds aids in improving the immunity of an individual and promoting the growth of gut microbes to keep the body healthy.

Global quinoa seeds market is segmented into seed type, type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.Based on the regional analysis, South America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, 2022-2026 owing to the increasing prevalence of terminal diseases and the huge number of cases of obesity in the region.



South America is one of the major producers of quinoa seeds.

The major players operating in the global quinoa seeds market are Alter Eco Americas Inc, Andean Naturals Inc., Arrowhead Mills Inc. (Hometown Food Company and Hain Celestial Group), Highland Farm Inc., Irupana Andean Organic Food S.A., Quinoa Corporation, Quinoa Foods Company SRL, The British Quinoa Company Ltd, Sociedad Industrial Molinera S.A., NorQuin (Northern Quinoa Production Corporation), among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global quinoa seeds market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global quinoa seeds market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global quinoa seeds market based on seed type, type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global quinoa seeds.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global quinoa seeds market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global quinoa seeds market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global quinoa seeds market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global quinoa seeds market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of producers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the producers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the producers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global quinoa seeds market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Quinoa Seeds producing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to quinoa seeds market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as producers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global quinoa seeds market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Quinoa Seeds Market, By Seed Type:

o Organic

o Inorganic

• Global Quinoa Seeds Market, By Type:

o White

o Red

o Black

o Others

• Global Quinoa Seeds Market, By Application:

o Direct Consumption

o Processed Products

• Global Quinoa Seeds Market, By End User:

o Retail Stores

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Online

o Others

• Global Quinoa Seeds Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Bolivia

Ecuador

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global quinoa seeds market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131061/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________