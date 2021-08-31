Global Food Processing Machinery Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Alfa Laval, Buhler and Illinois Tool Works Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Processing Machinery Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the food processing machinery market and it is poised to grow by $15.00 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period. The report on the food processing machinery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the anticipated growth in the global packaged food market during the forecast period, growing investments in the food processing sector in developing economies in APAC, and increased focus on technological innovations.



The food processing machinery market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing focus on safety features of food processing machinery as one of the prime reasons driving the food processing machinery market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing automation of processes in the food manufacturing industry and the growth of contract manufacturing in the food industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on food processing machinery market covers the following areas:

Food processing machinery market sizing

Food processing machinery market forecast

Food processing machinery market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food processing machinery market vendors that include Alfa Laval AB, Buhler AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Illinois Tool Works Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KRONES AG, Marel Group, Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG, Tetra Laval International SA, and The Middleby Corp. Also, the food processing machinery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Bakery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dairy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alfa Laval AB

Buhler AG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corp.

KRONES AG

Marel Group

Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG

Tetra Laval International SA

The Middleby Corp.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cp6l2n