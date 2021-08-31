Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market is Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 10.3% During the Forecast Period 2017-2027

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Product Type (Tow Vehicles, Others), By Battery Type (Lead, Others), By Navigation Technology (Laser, Others), By Application (Assembly, Others), By End User Industry, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated guided vehicle market held a market value of USD 2,931.8 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 5,519.1 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 10.3% over the forecast period.

The market volume in 2020 was about 1,09,400 Units and this volume is expected to grow at a rate of 9.5% till 2027.



Automated guided vehicles are wheel-based and computer-controlled load carriers, which can travel on a facility's floor without an onboard driver or operator. A combination of sensor-based guidance systems and software directs their movement.

The market is anticipated to grow owing to the growing demand for automation in materials across the handling processes in various industries. Furthermore, the advanced material technology coupled with the growing demand for AGV from the retail sector is also expected to boost market growth.



The high installation, maintenance, and switching costs are expected to negatively impact the market growth. Due to these high costs, manufacturers are likely to not choose the automated guided vehicles, which restrain the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the automated guided vehicles market faced huge losses due to the closure of manufacturing facilities and low or negligible demand from the end-users in the industry.



Growth Influencers:



Growing demand for automated guided vehicles from the retail sector



The e-commerce industry globally is growing at a fast pace, especially in areas such as online retailing combined with high urban density and elevated customer expectations for shorter delivery times. Due to the increasing customer demands, retail companies and manufacturers are shifting to novel material handling and automated solutions. Automated guided vehicles ease the rising pressure faced by online retailers for shipping customer orders efficiently with reduced fulfillment costs. This is anticipated to fuel the growth in the market.



Increasing demand for automation in material across handling processes in various industries



The increasing need for high efficiency in healthcare, automotive, food & beverages, and e-commerce industries, among others is boosting the demand for automated guided vehicles. Industrial facilities benefit from the AGV-enabled automation, which can meet the requirements related to the reduction of production time and improving the material handling capacity. It also is likely to reduce the chances of human errors and enhance the safety of individuals, while ensuring production volumes and also increasing repeatability and accuracy. Using automated guided vehicles also allows for computerized control of receiving assembled parts, just in time delivery of raw materials, and also the accurate tracking of shipped goods. Therefore, this is increasing the demand for automation in materials across handling processes in various industries, hence fuelling the market growth.



Segments Overview:



The global automated guided vehicle market is segmented into product type, battery type, navigation technology, application, and end-user industry.



By Product Type,

Tow Vehicles

Unit Load Carriers

Pallet Trucks

Assembly Line Vehicles

Forklift Vehicles

Others

The tow vehicles segment held the largest share of more than 25%, owing to its highest productivity, as compared to the other types. The forklift vehicles are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to 11.4%. The unit load carriers are also expected to register considerable growth.



By Battery Type,

Lead Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Others

The lead battery segment accounted for the largest market share owing to its low cost as compared to the other battery types. The lithium-ion battery segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of more than 19%, as they support, the high-power charge and discharge.



By Navigation Technology,

Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Optical Tape Guidance

Vision Guidance

Others

The laser guidance segment held the largest market share owing to its scalability, accuracy, and flexibility. The magnetic guidance segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to its flexible structure.



By Application,

Logistics and Warehousing

Transportation

Cold Storage

Wholesale & Distribution

Others

Assembly

Packaging

Trailer Loading and Unloading

Raw Material Handling

Others

The assembly segment held the largest market share of about 20% owing to its application in the movement of various components, such as containers, transporting goods, pallets, and empty bottles, among others, from the end of the production line to the storage and further. The raw material handling segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of more than 12% during the forecast period.



By End-User Industry

Manufacturing Sector

Automotive

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

FMCG

Others

Wholesale, Distribution and Other Sectors

E-commerce

Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores

Grocery Stores

Hotels and Restaurants

The manufacturing sector is likely to hold the largest market share owing to the rising demand for AGVs in the electronics, automotive, FMCG, and pharmaceuticals industries. Within, the manufacturing sector the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at the rate of 15.8%.



Regional Overview



On a regional basis, the global Automated Guided Vehicle market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The European region accounted for the largest market share of more than 37% in the global market the rising demand for material handling equipment is the manufacturing industry. The growing adoption of automation technologies by warehouse owners to optimize operations is also expected to fuel the market growth.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to foresee the fastest growth rate owing to the rapid growth of e-commerce, automotive, healthcare, and food & beverages industries in the region.



