First Advantage Set to Explore Hot Topics in Background Screening at 2021 Marketplace Risk Management Conference

WHO: First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital WHAT: Will co-present two sessions during the 2021 Marketplace Risk Management Conference. WHEN: The event will take place Tuesday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

“Creating a Culture of Safety in a Gig Economy”—co-presented with Lyft—is scheduled for September 15 at 3:55 p.m. PT.

“Background Check Round Robin: Hot Topics, Current Trends, Regulatory Issues, Platform Mistakes” is on the agenda for September 15 at 1:35 p.m. PT.

Creating and maintaining a culture of safety requires careful orchestration of organizational elements. At the 2021 Marketplace Risk Management Conference, experts from First Advantage will present in two sessions dedicated to the latest trends and hot topics surrounding background screening and safety in today’s workplace.

In the session “Creating a Culture of Safety in a Gig Economy,” Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at First Advantage, will join Allen Lohse, Director, Legal and Regulatory, for Lyft to discuss the pioneering rideshare company’s strategic decision to implement continuous criminal records monitoring and how this helped bolster the platform’s safety profile. With continuous monitoring in place, Lyft now receives a criminal background screening report whenever a driver has reportable activity, enabling the company to take decisive action to mitigate risk. Session attendees will hear first-hand why Lyft chose to screen drivers nationwide and how this move supports a culture of safety.

During “Background Check Round Robin: Hot Topics, Current Trends, Regulatory Issues, Platform Mistakes,” Bret Jardine, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for First Advantage, will join a panel discussion exploring various perspectives on the current state of background checks, including the latest trends, common mistakes made by marketplaces, the regulatory issues facing platforms, what marketplaces don’t but should know, the most common complaints among users and more.

