Atlas Technical Consultants Awarded $18 Million Quality Assurance Contract with Caltrans

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today it was awarded an $18 million Quality Assurance/Verification Services contract with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for three years. With this award, Atlas, through its acquired company, Alta Vista Solutions, has reached $48 Million in current contract value as the prime consultant.



“Atlas continues to strengthen our work in the quality assurance and quality management sector, and we are extremely thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to serve as the premier provider of independent quality assurance activities to Caltrans,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer. “We are proud that we have consistently provided Caltrans the assurance that the quality of materials incorporated into construction projects meet or exceed requirements.”

In the current contract, Atlas will support Caltrans Division of Engineering Services, Material Engineering and Testing Services (METS), Headquarters region. Work will be focused on the maintenance, development, and construction of proposed transportation facilities with an alternative method of procurement including Public Private Partnerships (P3) projects, Design-Build Projects, and Construction Manager General Contractor (CM/GC) projects. Services will include as-needed inspection, sampling, material testing, and quality management activities for structural materials at fabrication facilities and construction sites.

“Alta Vista, an Atlas Company, takes a very disciplined and strategic approach to quality assurance. Their ability to collaborate with all stakeholders by focusing on common goals is rare in this industry. They have a meticulous attention to detail that gives owners peace of mind that the materials and work incorporated in projects will meet or exceed requirements,” said Brian Maroney, Retired Chief Engineer, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge Program.

Atlas is committed to prioritizing safety and a healthy, hazard-free work environment for all who operate in, visit, or enter their facilities and job sites.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,600 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The information included in this press release in relation to Atlas has been provided by Atlas and its management team, and forward-looking statements include statements relating to Atlas’ management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us and are based on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and any expectations we may have with respect thereto; (2) the risk that our actual results may differ from the guidance we have provided; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of our past acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain management and key employees; (4) changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (7) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein.

Contacts:

Media

Karlene Barron

770-314-5270

karlene.barron@oneatlas.com

Investor Relations

512-851-1507

ir@oneatlas.com