HiringSolved and Green Key Resources Win Gold HCM Excellence Award from Brandon Hall Group

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. and NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognized for Best Advance in AI for Business Impact, HiringSolved, the leader in AI-powered recruiting and talent acquisition solutions, shared that it won a coveted Gold HCM Excellence Award from Brandon Hall Group for its work with Green Key Resources, an industry-leading national staffing firm.



Joining forces in late 2020, HiringSolved helped Green Key assess its existing tools and expertise before implementing a customized artificial intelligence solution. HiringSolved's proprietary AI and talent intelligence sourcing functionality allowed Green Key to streamline manual processes, including normalizing and unifying data, automating resume review procedures, augmenting search speed and accuracy and supporting automated candidate matching. Within weeks of engaging HiringSolved, Green Key retired their in-house searching solution in favor of this AI-powered approach, resulting in substantial time and budgetary savings.

Neil Bryson, President of HiringSolved, shared, “Building this partnership with Green Key Resources has been an incredible source of pride for the HiringSolved team and for those efforts to be recognized by Brandon Hall Group validates HiringSolved's value proposition for staffing organizations—solidifying our role as a must-have in any firm's tech stack.”

Dave Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Green Key Resources, commented, "Our relationship with HiringSolved has brought our tech stack to the next level. I'm excited to keep working with their team and further enhancing and pushing our recruiting tech."

HCM Excellence Award entries were evaluated by a panel of independent industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program Rachel Cooke. "The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers."

This year's winners, including HiringSolved, will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Feb. 1-3, 2022, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Fla. To see this year's list, visit https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php.

About HiringSolved

HiringSolved develops Talent Intelligence software which enables increased hiring productivity and decreased cost by eliminating the busy work involved in hiring and enabling powerful new hiring workflows. HiringSolved helps its customers achieve better hiring outcomes through simplified recruiting. For more information, visit hiringsolved.com.

About Green Key Resources

At Green Key Resources, creating connections is what we do best. Whether you’re searching for your dream job or recruiting top talent, our team of committed recruiters is here to help. Green Key serves a vast range of industries, including Accounting & Finance, Pharma, Healthcare, Professional Support, Information Technology, and more. To learn more about Green Key Resources and our services, visit greenkeyllc.com.