INTRUSION to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 14

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of cyberattack prevention solutions including zero-days, announced today that Joe Head, Chief Technology Officer, Franklin Byrd, Chief Financial Officer, and Gary Davis, Chief Marketing Officer will participate at the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which is being held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to host virtual meetings with investors throughout the day on Tuesday, September 14th.



Portfolio managers and analysts attending the conference who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative. An on-demand replay of the Company’s presentation will be available starting at 7:00 A.M. EDT on Monday, September 13, 2021 to conference participants and also accessible in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.intrusion.com .

About INTRUSION Inc.

INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cloud threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

