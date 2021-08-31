PRESS RELEASE: SSH.COM RELEASES THE WORLDS FIRST COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE QUANTUM-SAFE SOLUTION FOR DATA-IN-TRANSIT

English Finnish

SSH.COM RELEASES THE WORLDS FIRST COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE QUANTUM-SAFE SOLUTION FOR DATA-IN-TRANSIT





Helsinki, Finland – August 31st,2021 - As part of the Post Quantum leadership strategy SSH.COM has announced today the commercial availability of SSH NQX PQC (Post-Quantum Cryptography) Edition.

SSH NQXtm is an encryption product family for protecting data-in-transit over any transport network, fixed or mobile. With Post-Quantum Cryptography algorithms data security is uncompromised against any legacy or Quantum threats to come.

The first version of SSH NQX PQC Edition will utilize QuantumSafe algorithms in key exchange procedures which is the most important element in securing data transit. SSH NQX PQC Edition also supports Quantum Resilience features like PPK (Postquantum Preshared Key) for securing legacy encrypting algorithms. The following versions will add stream encryption algorithms and methods to do QuantumSafe public-key authentication (PKI).



SSH NQX PQC Edition shipments will start in September 2021. The initial version of SSH NQX PQC Edition is targeted at research organizations, lab test environments, and product designers as well as governmental and private entities that require state-of-the-art encryption solutions for transporting critical data.



“Post-Quantum Cryptography is recognized as one of the key technological challenges to be solved in retaining modern society data security. Quantum Computers with Quantum algorithms available today reduce legacy algorithm security severely or dismiss it totally. With the SSH NQX PQC Edition SSH.COM continues to be the pioneer in demanding encryption technologies.” said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.COM.



SSH.COM is one of the founding parties in the award-winning PQC Finland project. The PQC Finland project combines resources from the private and public sectors and is funded by Business Finland. For more information about the project, please visit https://www.pqc.fi

For more information about SSH NQXtm, please visit: https://www.ssh.com/products/nqx



About SSH.COM

SSH.COM helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industries.

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki. www.ssh.com.

