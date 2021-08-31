Worldwide Genset Battery Industry to 2026 - Featuring Cummins, EnerSys and Exide Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genset Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global genset battery market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A genset battery is a device that supplies a generator with start-up power in the case of a power outage. Once the generator is switched on, it produces and provides electricity to the connected systems. Genset batteries are usually made of a pure lead-tin alloy that is durable, corrosion free and can perform effectively in every weather. Apart from start-up power, they are also used to supply direct current (DC) to small motors and digital control panels. They find high applicability across various industries as they can remain charged for long durations and require lesser maintenance over their service life. Looking forward, the global genset battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



The increasing power requirements in both emerging and developed nations along with the frequent occurrence of power outages represent the key factors driving the market growth. Various countries across the world have increased their power generation capacity to counter the challenges related to power blackouts. Furthermore, the market growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization that has augmented the demand for batteries with high-power density, quick recharge capabilities and long life. Genset batteries can also power large machines and equipment such as diesel engines at extreme temperatures without occupying much space. Additionally, fueled by rising urbanization coupled with the extensive usage of electronic devices in both the residential and commercial sectors, there has been an increase in the demand for uninterrupted power supply which has further catalyzed the market growth.



Report Coverage:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Market Breakup by End-User:

Market Breakup by Region:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cummins, EnerSys, Exide, Leoch International, Amara Raja Batteries, Generac, Kohler, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global genset battery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global genset battery industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global genset battery industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global genset battery industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global genset battery industry?

What is the structure of the global genset battery industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global genset battery industry?

What are the profit margins in the genset battery industry?

