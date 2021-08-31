Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that Terrie Curran, President and CEO, Azmi Nabulsi, M.D., Chief Operating Officer, and Martin Gilligan, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.



Members of Phathom’s management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the virtual conference which runs from September 9-15, 2021.

To access the live webcast and archived recording of the presentation, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com or follow the Company on social media: LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/phathompharma and Twitter @PhathomPharma.

