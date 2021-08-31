Insights on the Packaging Technology & Equipment Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Amcor, Ball and Bemis Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Technology & Equipment Market Research Report , by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Packaging Technology & Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 20.89 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 22.95 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 10.19% to reach USD 37.40 Billion by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Packaging Technology & Equipment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Geography, the Packaging Technology & Equipment Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Packaging Technology & Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Packaging Technology & Equipment Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Packaging Technology & Equipment Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Packaging Technology & Equipment Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Packaging Technology & Equipment Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Packaging Technology & Equipment Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Packaging Technology & Equipment Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Packaging Technology & Equipment Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Geography Outlook
3.4. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing demand from the food and beverage industry for hygienic packaging
5.1.1.2. Increasing shift toward convenient food packaging
5.1.1.3. Surge in packaging across industries such as automotive, consumer goods and electronics
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High development cost of equipment
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emerging demand for packaging as a tool for product differentiation
5.1.3.2. Increasing demand in developing economies
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Availability of counterfeit packaging
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Americas Packaging Technology & Equipment Market
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Argentina
6.3. Brazil
6.4. Canada
6.5. Mexico
6.6. United States
7. Asia-Pacific Packaging Technology & Equipment Market
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Australia
7.3. China
7.4. India
7.5. Indonesia
7.6. Japan
7.7. Malaysia
7.8. Philippines
7.9. Singapore
7.10. South Korea
7.11. Thailand
8. Europe, Middle East & Africa Packaging Technology & Equipment Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. France
8.3. Germany
8.4. Italy
8.5. Netherlands
8.6. Qatar
8.7. Russia
8.8. Saudi Arabia
8.9. South Africa
8.10. Spain
8.11. United Arab Emirates
8.12. United Kingdom
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
9.1.1. Quadrants
9.1.2. Business Strategy
9.1.3. Product Satisfaction
9.2. Market Ranking Analysis
9.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
9.4. Competitive Scenario
9.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
9.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
9.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
9.4.4. Investment & Funding
9.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
10. Company Usability Profiles
10.1. Amcor
10.2. Ball
10.3. Bemis
10.4. Berlin Packaging
10.5. Berry Plastics
10.6. Coveris
10.7. Crown Holdings
10.8. DS Smith
10.9. GEA Group
10.10. Graphic Packaging
10.11. IMA Group
10.12. International Paper
10.13. Leading Futuristic LLC
10.14. Liberty Packaging
10.15. Mondi
10.16. MULTIVAC
10.17. Owens-Illinois
10.18. Packaging Corporation of America
10.19. Rexam
10.20. Reynolds Group
10.21. Robert Bosch
10.22. RPC Group
10.23. Sealed Air
10.24. Silgan
10.25. Smurfit Kappa
10.26. Stora Enso
10.27. WestRock
11. Appendix
