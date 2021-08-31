STEM Animal Health completes first shipment of bluestem™ oral care products to PetSmart® Canada

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. announces that STEM Animal Health Inc., has shipped its first order of bluestem™ products to PetSmart® Canada, Canada largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. Bluestem™ oral care products will be distributed to all 150 stores and will be available via PetSmart®’s online store.



STEM Animal Health Inc. was formed in 2020 by Canada-based Kane Biotech Inc. and UK-based veterinary products company, Animalcare Group PLC., to help improve the quality of life of Animals by helping fight and manage biofilms that have the potential to negatively impact animals. Plaque and tartar are examples of biofilms that can negatively impact your pet’s well-being. Kevin Cole, Chief Executive Officer of STEM Animal Health, stated, “We’re happy to be working with PetSmart® to help improve the quality of oral care for Canadian pets and to forge what we anticipate to be a mutually beneficial relationship going forward.”

About bluestem™

Bluestem’s coactiv+™ technology is a safe and effective approach to affecting plaque and tartar by softening and breaking down the biofilm structure without any harsh chemicals or antimicrobials. We’ve invested in clinical trials that show our bluestem™ water additive is effective in reducing tartar, without any brushing, and is safe for daily use at well over the recommended dose.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (52 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactive+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

For more information, kanebiotech.com , or:

Marc Edwards Ray Dupuis Lorne Gorber Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Kane Biotech Inc Kane Biotech Inc Kane Biotech Inc. medwards@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com lgorber@kanebiotech.com +1 (514) 910-6991 +1 (204) 298-2200

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.