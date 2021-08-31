Pyxis Oncology Appoints Pamela Yanchik Connealy as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology ("Pyxis" or the “Company”) today announced the recent appointment of Pamela Yanchik Connealy, M.B.A., as its Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Connealy will be leading the Finance, Investor Relations and Human Resources functions at Pyxis.



“Over her extensive career, Ms. Connealy has developed a comprehensive track record of scaling and managing a rapidly growing biotech company,” said Lara Sullivan, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis. “Her expertise touches all aspects of our operations and will be integral to us as we continue to advance our portfolio to the next stages of development. We are pleased to welcome her to our team and look forward to leveraging her experience as we work to improve the lives of patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.”

Ms. Connealy added, “I am honored to join the deep and talented Pyxis team. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and aiding in the development of our pipeline of potentially life-changing biologics.”

Ms. Connealy brings over 25 years of experience in financial and business operations with a strong track record of establishing processes to manage drug pipelines for biotech companies. Most recently, Ms. Connealy served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer at Immunovant, with responsibilities for finance, legal, IT and facilities. Previously, Ms. Connealy worked as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Kiva. Earlier in her career she held various executive roles of increasing responsibility at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Salesforce and Genentech. Ms. Connealy earned her B.S. in Chemistry from Gannon University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of St. Thomas.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology is developing a diversified portfolio of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to target difficult-to-treat cancers and improve quality of life for patients. By advancing ADC technology, immunotherapy biology and leveraging its own proprietary target catalog, the Company is building a superior portfolio of biological products that may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. To discover, develop and advance its differentiated cancer therapies and technologies, Pyxis Oncology is also forging creative business models and alliances while leveraging its deep scientific understanding of the biology of the tumor microenvironment. For additional information, visit pyxisoncology.com.

Investor Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Jason Braco, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

jbraco@lifescicomms.com