Liquibase Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification of SaaS Platform

Austin, TX, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquibase, the company behind the most powerful community-led database change management solution, today announced the successful completion of their SOC2 Type 1 audit. This certification furthers the company’s commitment to being the safest and most powerful database management platform. SOC2 Type 1 compliance ensures that all systems and processes meet industry-standard security protocols, such as system availability, data security, and privacy requirements for handling personal information.

This certification ensures that Liquibase infrastructure and processes are protected via access controls (such as AWS SSO and two-factor authentication) and that all Liquibase employees have undergone training to understand and report security breaches. Liquibase will continue enhancing security and pursue SOC2 Type 2 certification to validate the ongoing success of security controls and processes.

“Ensuring customers that we have proper safeguards and controls in place to protect their data is only the beginning,” said Kristyl Gomes, Senior Director of Quality Engineering at Liquibase. “SOC2 is really the start of our journey as we continue to build a secure platform to support software teams managing database deployments.”

Liquibase continues to grow both its development and product teams to support a rapidly expanding user base. To learn more about Liquibase, visit www.liquibase.com.