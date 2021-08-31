2nd Watch Names Chris Garvey Chief Operating Officer

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch , a leader in cloud migration and managed services, announces the promotion of Chris Garvey to Chief Operating Officer. Garvey was the Executive Vice President of Product and Marketing at 2nd Watch from 2017 to 2020 and the EVP of Cloud Services since the beginning of this year. Now he will oversee all of 2nd Watch’s service teams across cloud enablement and managed cloud, encompassing the collective practices areas that help fuel the company’s services and drive its solution roadmaps.



A partner to all the leading cloud hyperscalers, 2nd Watch has seen rapid growth. Its comprehensive portfolio of cloud migration and managed services are used by many of the world’s most recognizable brands to transform digitally and operate more efficiently and cost effectively. The company just completed its fifth consecutive month of record total revenues and Q2 was its most successful quarter ever.

As the EVP of Cloud Services, Garvey oversaw record professional services revenue and growth as well as expanding margins and an increased percentage of bookings from newer practices. He has a track record of building and scaling services groups prior to joining 2nd Watch, at companies including Luxoft. In his new role, Garvey will help to solidify a larger foundation for an even more cohesive service delivery structure and holistic end-to-end client experience while also positioning the company for additional service delivery “ways of working” that help clients accelerate innovation.

“Chris has a breadth and depth of business savvy and technical acumen in both architecting services strategy and bringing to life customer-focused execution that delivers value,” said Doug Schneider, CEO of 2nd Watch. “He has always fostered highly collaborative and constructive teams that challenge themselves to constantly improve while elevating the client experience. We couldn’t be more excited to announce his promotion.”

“Our growth is accelerating as new and existing clients expand their transformation agendas and look to move faster,” said Garvey. “Going forward, our aim is to add service offerings in new areas and drive more opportunities, including the continued expansion of our Media & Entertainment practice as well as an expansion of our data engineering and application modernization offerings. I know firsthand the great work 2nd Watch is doing for its customers and I look forward to continuing and enhancing that activity in my new role.”

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Google Cloud Partner, and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing professional and managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts and software-enabled services provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions with a focus on six solution areas - Enterprise Cloud Migration, Security and Compliance, Cloud Native and DevOps, Optimization, Data Engineering and Analytics, and Managed Services - allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. 2nd Watch helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com .