electroCore to Present at the HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference 

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that its management team will give a corporate presentation at the HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is taking place virtually from September 13 - 15, 2021. Details for the presentation are as follows:



HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference:

Date: Monday, September 13, 2021

Time: the presentation will be available online beginning at 7:00 am EDT

Investors can register for the conference

Following the conference a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, www.electrocore.com .

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine and the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.