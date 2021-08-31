Roberto Almodóvar Febles Joins Pii as Head of Aseptic Operations

Hunt Valley, Maryland, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roberto Almodóvar Febles becomes Head of Aseptic Operations at Pharmaceutical International, Inc. (Pii) where he will oversee and manage day-to-day aseptic manufacturing and work closely with Sam Chia, the Head of Aseptic Manufacturing Science and Technology (MS&T) and the Operations Leadership Team (OLT) members.

“Roberto is an experienced manufacturing leader with more than 15 years of progressive experience in aseptic manufacturing as an operator, supervisor and manager,” says Dr. Kurt Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Pii. “I am confident Roberto and the other teams will work to successfully deliver on-time, and right first time, for our clients!

Prior to joining Pii, he supported programs at many world-class pharmaceutical companies, including Baxter Healthcare, Amgen, iPR Pharmaceuticals (the CMO for AstraZeneca), and Mylan. He earned one Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and one in Chemical Engineering, as well as a minor in Environmental Engineering from the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus. Mr. Febles has experience in Lean Six Sigma, Tech Transfer, Gap Analysis and Risk Assessment, Project Management, and Warning Letter Remediation, as well as extensive knowledge of regulatory standards. He also attained an Executive Master degree in Business Administration from the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico, Cupey Campus.

Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii) is a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a passion for solving problems. Pii’s Hunt Valley, Maryland campus includes 70 manufacturing suites with four integrated aseptic filling lines delivering quality, safety, and efficiency. Our professionals have extensive experience with small and large molecule compounds, developing and manufacturing complex parenteral drugs, extended-release formulations, non-aqueous injectable drug products, and lyophilization.

Learn more at https://www.pharm-int.com/

Attachment