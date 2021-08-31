B2Digital Sees Record Ticket Sales as B2FS 133 Thrills Sold-Out Birmingham Crowd

Tampa, FL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that B2FS 133 was a blockbuster success this weekend in Alabama as the Company saw record ticket sales in front of a raucous sold-out crowd at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.



Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon, B2’s Matchmaker, commented: “B2FS made a statement this weekend by upsizing to a full arena in Birmingham. The event sold out, and more seats had to be released before the action got started due to an overflow in demand. Then the fighting started, a star was born, and a new pro champ was crowned. Brigid Chase became the first ever B2FS Female Pro Bantamweight Champion after a 4-round war with Griffin Fisk. The fight ended in TKO on a corner stoppage after Chase demonstrated superior cardio and striking ability over three-plus rounds. Before that, B2FS Ammy Champ and NCAA Div 1 football star Derik Overstreet won his pro debut in impressive fashion with the first-round stoppage. Saturday was huge, and there were too many spectacular highlights to do it justice in a recap. Fans are strongly urged to catch the replay.”

Total ticket sales for B2FS 133 came in at $41,595, which represents a new record night for the Company’s B2 Fighting Series. Tickets for in-person seating at the event totaled over $34,600, while Pay-Per-View sales added nearly $7,000.

Saturday’s success continued the Company’s upward climb in average per-event revenues in place in 2021. It also provided evidence that the B2 Fighting Series brand has outgrown smaller event venues ahead of a busy B2FS schedule this fall.

“It was certainly the right decision to upscale our venue in Birmingham this weekend,” commented Greg P. Bell, CEO of B2Digital. “And we couldn’t have asked for a more exciting night of fights to mark the occasion. This is the type of event that does the heavy lifting in terms of brand value. I’m proud of our technical team, our event staff, and all our fighters. The lights were brighter, the crowd was bigger, and everyone rose to the occasion to make the night a blockbuster success.”

The B2 Fighting Series will be back in action next month in Bowling Green for another pulse-pounding night of Live MMA. For those who missed out on Saturday’s live event in Birmingham, a replay is now available to watch on the B2 Fighting Series OTT Apps: Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

