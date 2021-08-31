Quanta to Present at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2021

ALCESTER, United Kingdom and BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd (“Quanta” or the “Company”), a medical technology leader delivering on its vision for more flexible and accessible dialysis care, announced today John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the following link: https://kvgo.com/wells-fargo/quanta-dialysis-technologies-sept-2021

About Quanta and SC+

Quanta is enabling the future of kidney care, with a mission to bring to market solutions that improve the delivery of dialysis and help people live more freely. Headquartered in the UK and with operations in the US, Quanta is a trans-Atlantic, commercial-stage medical technology innovator.

Quanta’s lead product, SC+, is a small and simple, powerful hemodialysis system designed to provide greater freedom and flexibility in the delivery of life sustaining dialysis treatments. In the US, SC+ is FDA cleared for use in acute and chronic care facilities, and in the UK, it is CE marked, where it has been successfully used to treat patients across a range of care settings, from the ICU and the clinic to the home.

The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The simple-to-use and digitally connected design of SC+ is intended to empower more patients to take control of their lives with selfcare and home dialysis. Meanwhile, as a compact, portable and versatile device, SC+ provides flexibility to deliver dialysis across a wide range of use environments and prescriptions.

Learn more at Quantadt.com.