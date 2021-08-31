Corizon Partner at Charlotte County Jail Earns NCCHC Reaccreditation

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health announced today the Charlotte County Jail in Punta Gorda, Florida has earned reaccreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) by demonstrating compliance with NCCHC’s Standards for Health Services in Jails. Accreditation recognizes the jail’s dedication to compliance with the most respected standards in correctional health care.



The Charlotte County Jail underwent a rigorous survey in January 2021. An experienced team of experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with standards on continuous quality improvement, safety, infection control, chronic care, personnel and training, medical and mental health care, health records, and legal issues. Hard work by both the Charlotte County Jail leadership and Corizon Health’s team of professionals to maintain consistently high standards of care have assured the County that the jail medical program meets these high standards.

“Corizon Health is honored to be partners with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office,” says Senior Vice President of Community Operations Karen Davies. “The medical and correctional teams have worked together diligently on maintaining the high standards of NCCHC, and we look forward to continuing to meet those expectations.”

“I salute the supervisors, officers and health care staff for their hard work and knowledge of health care delivery in a secure environment during a pandemic,” said Sheriff Prummell.

NCCHC has surveyed and accredited jails, prisons and juvenile detention and confinement facilities for 40 years. The NCCHC standards used in accreditation are developed with input from the nation’s experts in correctional health care.

"In achieving NCCHC accreditation, the Charlotte County Jail has demonstrated its commitment to meeting constitutional requirements for health care delivery for incarcerated individuals,” said National Commission CEO Deborah Ross, C.C.H.P. “Accreditation is a voluntary process, and we commend the Charlotte County Jail for successfully undertaking this challenge to provide quality health care and instill confidence in the community it serves.”

