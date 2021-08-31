Mark Kelly of Safety Marking Inc. completes 4000 Square Foot Expansion for Fleet Maintenance Facility

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five new service bays at Safety Marking’s headquarters in Bridgeport, CT are now operational. The new mechanical building dramatically increases the company’s workflow, productivity, and efficiency. “We have nearly doubled our capacity to receive and service fleet vehicles. This allows our mechanics to engage with the fleet more readily and reduce turn-around time. The expansion was designed to increase the rate at which fleet maintenance and repairs can be made and that positively impacts our safety and road-readiness,” said Jon Baker, Fleet Service Manager.



The expansion adds service bays and enhances the existing structure. The dedicated wash bay was extended to allow for enclosed use during the winter. Two new truck lifts were added, dedicated areas for shipping and receiving were created, and the administrative offices were renovated with large screen (real-time) dashboards that allow for easier communication between mechanics and the Service Writer.

Safety Marking Inc. broke ground on the project in late winter and installed the second of two new truck lifts in July. “It was both a working service garage and construction site for a while until all the details were put in place. It’s always so important to make sure the little things don’t get overlooked,” explained Luke Papageorge, Manager of Special Projects, who oversaw every step of the process.

“Our new larger shop ensures routine maintenance is far more manageable. The additional space also allows our Team to be truly self-sufficient which results in faster repairs. We rely on our trucks to be on the road and in excellent condition day and night. The new maintenance building allows us to do all repairs in house rather than rely on outside services, consequently we can provide a quick turnaround and keep the fleet safely on the road,” explained Kate Mucherino, Fleet Service Writer.

“At Safety Marking Inc. we strive to be the best and the largest pavement marking company in the Northeast. It’s very important to reinvest back into your business where it makes sense if you want to grow and continue to provide the best service possible,” explained Mark Kelly of Easton, CT, President and Founder of Safety Marking Inc.

For more information about Mark Kelly, Safety Marking Inc.’s Founder, and their Safety Program, visit the company website at www.safetymarking.net

About Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly is the Founder and President of Safety Marking, Inc. He started the company in 1973 as a small family-owned striping business servicing Fairfield County, Connecticut. He instilled in it his values of accountability, teamwork, and integrity and managed to redefine the marketplace by setting the industry standard with premium products and services. Mark Kelly’s dedication resulted in Safety Marking Inc. becoming a pavement marking leader, providing top-notch services in New York, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

Contact Info:

Daniel King

Djking@safetymarking.net

https://safetymarking.net/

255 Hancock Ave., Bridgeport, Ct 06605

(203) 814-3436