Rapid Micro Biosystems to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced that it will be participating in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021.



Rob Spignesi, President and CEO, and Sean Wirtjes, CFO, are scheduled to participate in a virtual 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at 5:00am Pacific Time/8:00am Eastern Time. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.rapidmicrobio.com/. The webcast will then be archived and available for replay for 90 days after the event.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems